Ice Cube walks from $9M payday over movie’s vaccine mandate

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

(WTAJ) — Rapper and actor Ice Cube is walking away from a $9,000,000 payday for a role in a new movie with Jack Black over the movie’s mandate that he get vaccinated.

Cube, real name O’Shea Jackson, was set to co-star in the film “Oh Hell No” with another big name actor, Jack Black. Ice Cube decided he would walk away from the deal after being faced with a vaccine mandate, according to TMZ reports .

The production was set to film in Hawaii after Cube and Black signed on to the Sony project back in June. While not much is known about the film at this point, it’s directed by Kitao Sakurai and Jack Black was playing a character that falls in love with the mother of the man Ice Cube had signed on to play, according to the official IMDb page .

While Ice Cube has never publicly come out to discuss the vaccine, he seems to have taken the pandemic seriously and has previously donated to health care/front line workers in the early months of the pandemic.

There’s no word on what’s next for Ice Cube or the production of “Oh Hell No” but it’s likely that Sony will take some time to find someone to fill the now vacant role.

