CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Babies at Mayo Clinic in La Crosse get Halloween costumes

By Leah Rivard
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lBC91_0ch7xO5N00

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – La Crosse students and teachers are making this Halloween special for babies in Mayo Clinic’s Special Care Nursery.

Babies born through Halloween weekend will get their own costume made by students at Longfellow Middle School.

The costumes include pumpkins, butterflies and burgers.

For those working the unit, it’s a way to bring joy to patients and their families in a stressful environment.

“Even though our patients are here in the hospital, we want to make sure we’re focused on still building those important memories and bringing joy to them,” said Karizma Maxon, a registered nurse who is manager of Family Birthplace at the hospital.

The first set of costumes went to twins born on October 15.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Western club selling Thanksgiving pies

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Western Technical College’s Foods Club is selling Thanksgiving pies through Nov. 12. Pies will be sold in advance only. People can buy $12 pumpkin pies, $13 apple streusel pies and $14 pecan pies by contacting Jean Ahrens at ahrensj@westerntc.edu. Orders can also be taken by other Foods Club members. Checks can be made out to Western...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Coats for Kids distribution starts Thursday in Tomah

TOMAH (WKBT) — Coats for Kids volunteers will be handing out the items the drive collected starting Thursday in Tomah. After a month of collecting items throughout Monroe County, free coats will be available at Lighthouse Assembly of God, 762 W. Clifton St. Due to COVID-19, the event will be by appointment only. All volunteers and attendees must wear a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
La Crosse, WI
La Crosse, WI
Society
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Dine Dash and Fly returns to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Dine Dash and Fly is back at the La Crosse Regional Airport. People in the La Crosse area can win gift cards or $500 flight vouchers. Ten restaurants in the La Crosse area are taking part. The program runs through the end of the year. More details are available here. Recent News Headlines from News...
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costumes#Mayo Clinic#Special Care Nursery#Longfellow Middle School#Family Birthplace#News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Anti-vaccine mandate held in La Crosse following deadline for Gundersen Health System

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A group of community members are rallying against vaccine mandates. They gathered Tuesday outside of Gundersen Health System. The health system’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate kicked in November 1st. Staff who do not comply risk losing their jobs. A registered nurse who works at Gundersen says unvaccinated staff who did not receive an exemption are on...
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Halloween
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Wisconsin hunters prep for upcoming gun-deer season

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- Wisconsin hunters are getting ready for this year’s gun-deer season. The 9-day hunt will take place beginning November 20th. The DNR says more than 875,000 deer hunters take part every year and contribute more than $235-million to state and local economies. And they say, the state’s herd continues to grow. “Depending how weather influences opening weekend,...
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Boyer’s Budget Furniture opens in new location

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A business with more than century in the community has a new home. Boyer’s Budget Furniture opened Monday in their new location on George Street in La Crosse. The business was on West Avenue, but moved to make way for a new roundabout. Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now   Badger Project drops lawsuit against...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse theatres host special Halloween events

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – If you prefer your Halloween fun on screen, area movie theaters have you covered. Marcus Cinema is showing seasonal themed movies throughout the weekend. And Rivoli Theater will have free Halloween Movies through Sunday in the party room. There will be free candy for trick or treaters tomorrow at the downtown La Crosse theater. Recent...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
191
Followers
191
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy