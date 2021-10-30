CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Bruins Make Impact On Local Children In Hospitals For Halloween

By Nicole Fasciano
 5 days ago
The Boston Bruins were all dressed up and in the Halloween spirit, but they were more than just hockey players this weekend. The team met virtually with children from different local hospitals to put on a performance...

