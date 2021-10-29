CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Steve Pankey testifies in his own trial

kmvt
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to data, from 2000 to 2019, Idaho had three active shooter events. “There was a lot of miracles that happened.” Declo...

www.kmvt.com

kmvt

Details emerging about Boise mall gunman

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There are new details surrounding the shooting in Boise and why Jacob Berquist was known to the police. Records obtained by our sister station KBOI show Boise Police were monitoring Berquist after a jaywalking incident in view of police while possessing firearms. The officer investigating Berquist...
BOISE, ID
ReporterHerald.com

Steve Pankey trial Day 10: Defense calls first witness; inaccurate reports of Pankey’s Asperger syndrome addressed

Prosecutors’ tough cross-examination of the defense’s first witness on Tuesday revealed inconsistencies within the developmental disorder diagnosis given to Steve Pankey, the 70-year-old man on trial for the murder of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews. Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday morning before defense attorney Anthony Viorst called his first witness, clinical psychologist...
WELD COUNTY, CO
State
Idaho State
CBS Denver

Steve Pankey Questioned By Prosecutors In Jonelle Matthews Murder Trial

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Choosing to testify in his own defense, Steve Pankey was grilled by prosecutors who say he murdered 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews in December 1984. Though there is no physical evidence or DNA that linked Pankey to the murder, prosecutors exposed his revolving and at-times confusing account when it came to his connection to Matthews. (credit: CBS) Pankey, wearing a suit and tie, sat for hours before a jury and was cross-examined by Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke. Multiple times Pankey confessed to being a compulsive liar, yet always denied being responsible for Matthews’ death. “You’re a master manipulator, right?” Rourke...
GREELEY, CO
ReporterHerald.com

Steve Pankey trial Day 12: Pankey admits to lying about Jonelle Matthews case, but maintains he wasn’t involved: ‘I made a lot of stuff up’

Steve Pankey, the 70-year-old Idaho man on trial for the 1984 kidnapping and murder of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews, testified Thursday, admitting he lied about the case to law enforcement over the years, out of bitterness against his former church, his former supervisor and police. “This is the hard part because...
GREELEY, CO
coloradosun.com

Steve Pankey denies involvement in 1984 disappearance of Greeley girl

GREELEY — A former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate on trial in the 1984 killing of a 12-year-old Colorado girl has testified that he did not know the girl or her family before she vanished and denied being involved in her disappearance. At the time, Steve Pankey was a neighbor of...
GREELEY, CO
#Declo High School#Boise#Kboi
CBS Denver

Jury To Reconvene Thursday After Failing To Reach Verdict For Steve Pankey In Jonelle Matthews Murder Trial

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– The jury will reconvene on Thursday after failing to reach a verdict for the second day of deliberations in the Jonelle Matthews murder trial. Steve Pankey is accused of murdering Jonelle Matthews in December 1984. (credit: CBS) The jury began deliberations at noon on Tuesday. Last week Pankey took the stand in his own defense. Pankey has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and murder. Jonelle Matthews (credit: CBS) It was Dec. 20, 1984 when 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews sang in a concert and was dropped at home by a friend and the friend’s father. She was last seen at 8 p.m., entering the ranch-style...
GREELEY, CO
1310kfka.com

Jury deliberations get underway in Pankey trial

The fate of Steve Pankey now rests with a jury. After three weeks of trial, jury deliberations began Tuesday. The 70-year-old Idaho man is accused of kidnapping and killing 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews of Greeley in the eighties.
GREELEY, CO
rockydailynews.com

Weld County jurors deliberating in the murder case against Steve Pankey

GREELEY — Jurors started deliberating Tuesday in the trial of a former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate charged with murder in the death of a 12-year-old Colorado girl who disappeared in 1984. Suspect Steve Pankey was a neighbor of Jonelle Matthews and her family when she vanished after being dropped off...
GREELEY, CO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kmvt

Twin Falls Halloween Events

According to data, from 2000 to 2019, Idaho had three active shooter events. “There was a lot of miracles that happened.” Declo High School senior shares how one night changed h. Updated: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:06 PM MDT. “There was a lot of miracles that happened.” Declo High School...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Schools in Idaho and nationwide close after threats

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Friday morning, a threatening message spread around the Jerome community implying Jerome High School students and staff could be in danger. “The message said this person planned to shoot up the school and any administrators that were around,” said Jerome Superintendent Dr. Patrick Charlton. At 8...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Is This Controversial Plant Now Legal in Idaho?

In the United States, the recreational use of marijuana is legal in the total of 18 states, the District of Columbia, the Northern Mariana Islands, and Guam. There also are 13 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands that have decriminalized the use of cannabis. Soooo.... what about Idaho?. Resources:. Idaho...
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Superintendent Sherri Ybarra criticizes DOJ parent protest designation

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland criticizing his decision to investigate parent’s rallies at school board meetings across Idaho. The letter sent by Garland asked the Boise based FBI to contact Ybarra and other education officials...
BOISE, ID
kmvt

Officials urge time for mental health after Boise shooting

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the wake of the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting Monday, city officials are urging victims, their families, and the community at large to take time to evaluate their mental health. According to the American Psychiatric Association, after a disaster, people tend to react differently but...
BOISE, ID

