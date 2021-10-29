Steve Pankey testifies in his own trial

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– The jury will reconvene on Thursday after failing to reach a verdict for the second day of deliberations in the Jonelle Matthews murder trial. Steve Pankey is accused of murdering Jonelle Matthews in December 1984. (credit: CBS) The jury began deliberations at noon on Tuesday. Last week Pankey took the stand in his own defense. Pankey has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and murder. Jonelle Matthews (credit: CBS) It was Dec. 20, 1984 when 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews sang in a concert and was dropped at home by a friend and the friend’s father. She was last seen at 8 p.m., entering the ranch-style...

