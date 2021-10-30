CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDNY firefighters suspended after threatening lawmaker’s staff over vaccine mandate

By Associated Press
 10 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Six New York City firefighters angry with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers that took effect Friday were pulled from duty and suspended after driving a fire truck to a state senator’s office and threatening his staff over the requirement.

State Sen. Zellnor Myrie said firefighters from Ladder 113 in Brooklyn parked a fire truck outside his office Friday morning and confronted one of his staff members about the mandate, suggesting the lawmaker and his staff would have “blood on their hands” because of resulting staffing shortages and longer response times.

Myrie had nothing to do with implementing the mandate.

The firefighters are suspended for four weeks without pay.

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

