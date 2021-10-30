CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Aluminum shortage causes hiccup in Montana license plate production

By Alina Hauter
Q2 News
Q2 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45vMpG_0ch7vb9S00

There seem to be a lot of shortages in goods these days, and now consumers can add aluminum to the list.

That includes the Montana Department of Justice, which is in charge of making license plates for drivers statewide.

“The department went everywhere they could to try to get that product,” Yellowstone County Treasurer Sherry Long said Friday.

Montana license plates are produced at the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge. Inmates manufacture about 750,000 license plates a year, supplying all 56 counties across Montana. The aluminum shortage means only a fraction of these plates is left in DMVs.

“We’re looking at about, and this is a rough estimate, of about maybe 5,000 standard plates left, and we won’t get any more in stock either,” Long said.

License plates are produced with an aluminum backing with vinyl pressed on top. Motor Vehicle Divisions plan on dispersing just the vinyl top as a temporary solution.

“There’s this vinyl that overlays onto the aluminum. You will get the vinyl plastic, not on the aluminum. They plan to put those in a little plastic sleeve like you would with your temporary tags,” Long said.

The license plates won’t be as sturdy, but drivers don’t seem to mind.

“As long as we still have license plates, and we’re getting it accomplished, I’m not too upset about it being vinyl,” said motorist Diego Garcia while waiting outside the licensing office at the Yellowstone County Courthouse.

Anyone who receives a temporary license will get an aluminum replacement plate once regular production resumes.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Yellowstone County, MT
Yellowstone County, MT
Government
Yellowstone County, MT
Business
City
Deer Lodge, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Business
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#License Plates#Hiccup#Motor Vehicle Divisions
Q2 News

FWP encouraging hunters to submit samples for CWD testing

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is encouraging hunters to submit a voluntary sample from their harvested animals to test for chronic wasting disease (CWD). FWP officials will help hunters with sample collection and submission and will cover the cost of testing CWD is a progressive fatal neurological disease that infects deer, elk and moose.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Q2 News

Q2 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
585K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy