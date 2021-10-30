ICYMI: Trending stories from the past week

The widow of a 98-year-old World War II veteran was “horrified” to learn his body was dissected in front of a live audience at a $500-a-ticket expo.David Saunders, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, died from complications relating to Covid-19 in August, and his family donated his body in accordance with his wishes for medical science. Mr Saunders’ remains were given to for-profit Las Vegas-based firm Med Ed Labs, who sold them to “macabre artist” and Death Science founder Jeremy Ciliberto, who regularly shares videos of crime scenes and faked corpses to his 1.1m followers on TikTok.Mr Ciliberto organised a live autopsy...
