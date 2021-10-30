CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana, MO

ICYMI: Trending stories from the past week

By Associated Press, CNN
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Dads on Duty" halt violence at Louisiana school;...

www.stltoday.com

The Independent

‘Treated like a piece of meat’: Family horrified to learn that Covid-19 victim’s body was dissected in front of live audience

The widow of a 98-year-old World War II veteran was “horrified” to learn his body was dissected in front of a live audience at a $500-a-ticket expo.David Saunders, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, died from complications relating to Covid-19 in August, and his family donated his body in accordance with his wishes for medical science. Mr Saunders’ remains were given to for-profit Las Vegas-based firm Med Ed Labs, who sold them to “macabre artist” and Death Science founder Jeremy Ciliberto, who regularly shares videos of crime scenes and faked corpses to his 1.1m followers on TikTok.Mr Ciliberto organised a live autopsy...
SCIENCE
B102.7

A Slithering Surprise Found In Iowa

There are two creatures that I don't have time for; spiders and snakes. Each of them has their place in the food chain and I realize that they can do some good in their respective roles. It's also fair to say that encounters between these critters and humans rarely end up deadly for the person. But that doesn't mean it's not alarming when someone comes across several huge snakes in a place they should be.
IOWA STATE
Morganton News Herald

Watch Now: Popular videos from the past week you may have missed

Watch a young boy hilariously steal the scene at the Pope's weekly audience, thousands of carved pumpkins create a festive and mesmerizing scene in New York, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed. Little boy steals the scene at Pope's weekly audience. A 10-year-old boy...
RELIGION
Only In Louisiana

Visit The Fascinating Fort Proctor Ruins In Louisiana For An Adventure Into The Past

Have you ever watched a movie where the characters adventure through lost ruins, and you’ve always wanted to have an experience like that? Thanks to the history and beauty of Louisiana, the Fort Proctor ruins are just the adventure to take. Exploring the Fort Proctor ruins is like discovering a lost building, especially since you […] The post Visit The Fascinating Fort Proctor Ruins In Louisiana For An Adventure Into The Past appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOUISIANA STATE
Overton County News

Stories From the Past - Ogletree Family Stories Part Two

Stories From the Past - Ogletree Family Stories Part Two. Charlotte Smith Garrett, the daughter of the late Charlie Lee Smith and wife Joyce Ogletree Smith, shared the following family memories. This week’s edition is Part Two. “Dale, Speck, and my Mom told me that Pa’s older brother, Fred, had...
LIVINGSTON, TN
Action News Jax

Iconic western starring Clint Eastwood dubbed in Navajo

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — (AP) — An iconic western starring Clint Eastwood has been dubbed in the Navajo language. The movie, “A Fistful of Dollars” or “Béeso Dah Yiníłjaa’” in Navajo will be screened for free this month on or near the reservation that extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.
WINDOW ROCK, AZ

