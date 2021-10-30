CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Aggieville hosts trick-or-treating event

By Jacob Hall
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The streets of Aggieville were shut down Friday afternoon for a trick or treating event.

Several local businesses were involved by handing out candy to young trick-or-treaters who were fully dressed in their Halloween costumes.

Tyler Gilbert, of Insomnia Cookies, said this event was all about the kids having fun and it reminded him of his childhood.

“It’s definitely awesome,” Gilbert said. “Seeing all the different costumes, seeing all their faces light up when you hand them that cookie or that piece of candy. That’s what it’s all about this weekend, doing it for the little kids.”

KSNT News

