Ever since Alaskan Bush People has come back for season 13, we have been getting more and more details about the final days of Billy Brown. On Sunday during the most recent episode of Alaskan Bush People, Snowbird Brown opened up about the tragic day that her father passed away. Tears came to her eyes as she recalled the exact moment when the family realized that Billy wasn’t going to make it. She said that the original plan was to have her father airlifted. However, that plan could not go forward because Billy’s heart was too weak. Emergency services personnel told Snowbird that she and the rest of the family should say their goodbyes while he was still alive.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO