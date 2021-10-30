CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MPD: McDonald’s employee assaults, throws food at coworker

By WREG Web
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a McDonald’s employee physically assaulted and threw food at her coworker.

Police say Mariesha King, assistant manager of a McDonald’s on Union Avenue, assaulted a coworker at the restaurant at 12:30 p.m. June 13.

According to police, King threw a hamburger at him, and he threw a drink on her. Police say King then punched him several times and hit him with “unknown cleaning objects.”

The victim reportedly called the police. Memphis Police say while the victim was waiting for police to arrive, several of King’s family members arrived and attacked him, beating him with items they found in the restaurant.

Police say the victim turned over video of the assault on June 28. He later identified King as one of the assailants.

