James Spann forecasts a windy, cooler day for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. HANG ON TO YOUR HAT: It is a very windy morning across Alabama. Gradient winds (not related to thunderstorms) are gusting to 30-40 mph in spots, and a Wind Advisory remains in effect. The wind will die down later today as the gradient relaxes. Showers continue as a deep upper low evolves just northwest of Alabama this morning. A dry slot will likely bring a little sun later this morning, but clouds will wrap back into the state this afternoon. The day will be noticeably cooler, with temperatures holding mostly in the low and mid 60s. The average high for Birmingham on Oct. 28 is 71.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO