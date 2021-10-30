CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean Penn’s CORE faces labor charges after actor allegedly threatened workers who criticized conditions at vaccine site

By Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago

The National Labor Relations Board has filed a formal complaint against actor Sean Penn and his nonprofit disaster response organization over claims that Penn threatened employees who criticized conditions at a Dodger Stadium COVID-19 vaccination site.

The lawyer who brought the charges said an internal email from Penn to his employees amounted to coercive conduct that could negatively affect young workers. Lawyers for the Oscar-winning actor are insisting that the claims are frivolous and without merit and are calling for their dismissal.

Penn’s nonprofit group, Community Organized Relief Effort, or CORE, assisted the city of Los Angeles at the mass vaccination site in January, earning praise for taking action during a critical moment in the pandemic when the city was transitioning from testing to vaccination.

But Penn and CORE quickly came under scrutiny after two anonymous commenters left disparaging remarks on a New York Times message board about the working hours and food provisions at the site.

Read the full story on LATimes.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 59

Lake State
3d ago

This is what Socialists do. They talk a good story while they twist the knife in your back. This will all be brushed under the table... it's Los Angeles FFS.

Reply
62
Michael Baker
3d ago

Carl Marx would be proud. His follow has learned the true way of communism. Which is exploit the workers and keep the money for yourself.

Reply(2)
47
steel
3d ago

Uh oh, high and mighty, leftist celebrity who fawned over Hugo Chavez and Maduro, has been running a non profit sweat shop.

Reply
67
 

KTLA

‘She would never just leave’: Investigators look into if Mid-City mom’s disappearance related to financial investigation

Heidi Planck hasn’t been seen in more than two weeks, but on Tuesday, investigators were considering new information about the Mid-City mom and whether her disappearance is related to her job as a financial controller. The 39-year-old’s employer, Camden Capital in El Segundo, is under federal investigation for an alleged $43 million fraud scheme. The […]
EL SEGUNDO, CA
KTLA

LASD falls further behind LAPD in COVID vaccinations as Sheriff Villanueva continues to blast mandate

For weeks, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has blasted the county’s vaccine mandate for employees, saying he won’t force his deputies to get inoculated. It’s a decidedly different stance from the one taken by Michel Moore, chief of the Los Angeles Police Department, who has agreed to enforce the vaccination rules city officials put […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

O.C. judge rules for drug companies in damages lawsuit tied to opioid crisis

A California judge has ruled for top drug manufacturers as local governments seek billions of dollars to cover their costs from the nation’s opioid epidemic. Orange County Superior Court Judge Peter Wilson issued a tentative ruling on Monday that said the governments hadn’t proven the pharmaceutical companies used deceptive marketing to increase unnecessary opioid prescriptions […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
