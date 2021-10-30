CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young fined $15,000 for bumping official

 5 days ago

Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young was fined $15,000 by the NBA on Friday for making contact with a game official during Thursday’s 122-111 loss to the Washington Wizards.

The incident occurred with 6:41 remaining in the second quarter.

Young missed a 14-foot running shot and ended up on the baseline behind official Ben Taylor.

NBA playoff predictions: Bracket picks & 2022 Finals champion

Instead of running around him, Young ran close to the official and made contact with his body and his slightly outstretched left elbow.

Taylor immediately blew the whistle and gave Young a technical foul.

After the contest, Young criticized the officiating of Thursday’s game and the season in general.

“You’ve got to fight through it and play through it,” Young said. “Obviously, you’re not going to change refs, as much as some of us would like.”

Young scored a season-low 15 points on Thursday and is averaging 24.2 through five games, a tick above his career average of 24.1.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

