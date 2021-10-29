Kendrick Perkins receives hilarious Moses Moody t-shirt delivery

Back in July, Kendrick Perkins had NBA fans rolling with his attempt to say Moses Moody’s name during the draft.

After the Warriors made Moody the No. 14 overall pick, Perkins stumbled through several wrong iterations of Moody’s name before finally getting it right. On Friday, the crew at @WarriorsWorld had some funny Moody T-shirts delivered to Perkins and fellow ESPN NBA analyst Malika Andrews, who is an Oakland native.

In case you need a laugh, here’s a look back at Perkins’ infamous broadcast gaffe.

Perkins is a polarizing broadcaster who often presents some head-scratching takes and it’s cool to see him own the mistake. Poor Moody will probably never live that down. Steph Curry even imitated Perkins when introducing Moody to Warriors fans earlier this year.

You want one of the shirts yourself? You’re in luck, Warriors World is set to start selling them to the public on Saturday at 9 a.m. PT.

As for Moody, he was reassigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors Friday as the organization tries to find him more playing time. Moody has shown nice bursts of production and basketball IQ this season but played in just 10 minutes through the Warriors’ first five games. The 19-year-old, who is listed at 6-foot-5, 211 pounds, is viewed as a ‘3-and-D’ type of player but is trying to become a more complete contributor.