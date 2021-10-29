CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kendrick Perkins receives hilarious Moses Moody t-shirt delivery

By Alex Espinoza
95.7 The Game
95.7 The Game
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40POnt_0ch7tAaN00

Back in July, Kendrick Perkins had NBA fans rolling with his attempt to say Moses Moody’s name during the draft.

After the Warriors made Moody the No. 14 overall pick, Perkins stumbled through several wrong iterations of Moody’s name before finally getting it right. On Friday, the crew at @WarriorsWorld had some funny Moody T-shirts delivered to Perkins and fellow ESPN NBA analyst Malika Andrews, who is an Oakland native.

In case you need a laugh, here’s a look back at Perkins’ infamous broadcast gaffe.

Perkins is a polarizing broadcaster who often presents some head-scratching takes and it’s cool to see him own the mistake. Poor Moody will probably never live that down. Steph Curry even imitated Perkins when introducing Moody to Warriors fans earlier this year.

Listen to Bay Area sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest Warriors team gear

You want one of the shirts yourself? You’re in luck, Warriors World is set to start selling them to the public on Saturday at 9 a.m. PT.

As for Moody, he was reassigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors Friday as the organization tries to find him more playing time. Moody has shown nice bursts of production and basketball IQ this season but played in just 10 minutes through the Warriors’ first five games. The 19-year-old, who is listed at 6-foot-5, 211 pounds, is viewed as a ‘3-and-D’ type of player but is trying to become a more complete contributor.

Comments / 0

Related
Audacy

Kendrick Perkins: Doc Rivers 'set up' Ben Simmons at practice

Kendrick Perkins, who played for Doc Rivers in Boston for eight seasons, says Rivers "set up" Ben Simmons at yesterday's 76ers practice. "Doc Rivers walked into today ready for the action. And it started from yesterday. If people think Doc Rivers didn't realize what Ben Simmons was doing yesterday, having a cell phone in his pocket, being lazy, just going through the motions when they had him on the floor, people are crazy," Perkins said Tuesday on ESPN. "I know Doc, and he set him up. He walked in and he saw that Ben wasn't engaged and so he called him in to get into a drill and Ben declined. He called him again to get into a drill and Doc was ready to throw him out. He lucky Doc Rivers didn't put that paws on him because I saw him almost put his hands on [Rajon] Rondo one time."
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Kendrick Perkins
NBC Sports

Kendrick Perkins: Ainge called about Jaylen-Harden trade

Jaylen Brown's name has been thrown around in trade rumors throughout his young NBA career. But as he begins Year 6, it's clear the Boston Celtics have plans to keep the All-Star in green for a long time. Last season it was rumored the Celtics were in talks with the...
NBA
Yardbarker

Lakers: Kendrick Perkins Makes Bold Claim on Austin Reaves' Minutes

Like clockwork, Austin Reaves seems to be filling in the shoes left by Alex Caruso as the fan favorite. Having made the regular season roster right before training camp started, Reaves successfully gambled on himself, telling teams to avoid drafting him, so he can pick his own destination as an undrafted rookie. With the abrupt injuries to Trevor Ariza and Talen Horton-Tucker, Reaves has found himself on the court more than originally thought.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Moody To Warriors#Warriors World#The Santa Cruz Warriors
chatsports.com

Kendrick Perkins rips Marcus Smart for criticism of Celtics teammates

The tension is already building inside the Celtics’ building after a 2-5 start to the 2021 season, and Marcus Smart’s criticism of teammates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown after Boston’s ugly 128-114 loss to Chicago is putting it out in the open. That didn’t go over well with former Celtics...
NBA
The Spun

NBA Announces Fine For Kevin Durant

Frustrations boiled over for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets during the Pacers game on Friday night. Late in the third quarter with the Nets leading 71-67, Durant led a fast break before he was fouled by Pacers guard T.J. McConnell. Durant almost immediately threw the ball into the stands out of frustration and was issued a technical foul, as a result.
NBA
The Oregonian

Charles Barkley sounds off on Kyrie Irving vaccine decision: ‘You don’t get the vaccine for yourself. You get it for other people.’

NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley never holds back. On the opening night of the 2021-22 NBA season, he had a strong message for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. Irving was absent from the Nets’ season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks because of his decision to remain unvaccinated — he is not allowed to play home or away games with the team. Irving isn’t allowed to play home games because of New York’s vaccine mandate, and the Nets decided altogether to keep him out of games until he’s eligible to play in all of them.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
thefocus.news

Who is Derrick Rose's son PJ after impressive highlights reel goes viral?

Derrick Rose’s son, Derrick ‘PJ’ Rose Jr, has gone viral after his highlights reel circulated on social media. Here’s more on the youngster, including how old he is and his IG. Derrick Rose’s son has gone viral after a video of his impressive highlights reel surfaced online. The youngster was...
NBA
Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
NBA
95.7 The Game

95.7 The Game

San Francisco, CA
323
Followers
1K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Giants and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/957thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy