2 people suffer minor injuries after blaze engulfs multiple Brooklyn buildings: report

By Brian Brant
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A three-alarm fire reportedly ripped through multiple buildings in Brooklyn late Friday afternoon and into the early evening.

Two people suffered minor injuries after the fire engulfed on 60 block of Ashford Street in Cypress Hills.

Video from the Citizen app shows firefighters working to control the fire as smoke fills the air.

Three-Alarm House Fire in Cypress Hills @CitizenApp

62 Ashford St 4:56:39 PM EDT

Friday's blaze came amid objections over the city's municipal vaccine mandate that partially went into effect Friday at 5 p.m. with shortages expected.

The Associated Press reported Friday morning that the fire department said it was prepared to close up to 20% of its fire companies.

Andrew Ansbro, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association, called it "a death sentence to some people" with up to 40% of firehouses forced to close.

Those who do not comply with the mandate will be put on unpaid leave beginning Monday.

