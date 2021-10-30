CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

The FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 - a pediatrician explains how the drug was tested for safety and efficacy

By Debbie-Ann Shirley
Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Elementary school children in the United States will soon have one more layer of protection to keep them safe from COVID-19. On Oct. 29, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration authorized...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Business Insider

Amazon has told its warehouse workers that they no longer have to wear masks if they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Amazon has changed its mask-wearing policy inside warehouses, telling staff they no longer need to wear masks if fully vaccinated, CNBC reported Monday. A notice sent to US Amazon staff on Friday, reported by CNBC, said: "Vaccines are universally available across the US and vaccination rates continue to rise which enables the ability to return to our previous mask policy."
BUSINESS
CNET

Federal COVID vaccine mandate: Rules, exclusions for people who aren't vaccinated

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. In the coming days, the White House will publish the rules of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's employer vaccine mandate, the Department of Labor said Monday. When this happens, companies employing 100 or more people will need to require their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine or get tested for the deadly disease at least once weekly, as part of a new vaccination mandate issued by President Joe Biden in September. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the delta variant.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Covid 19 Vaccine#School Children#Cdc
The Conversation U.S.

What is herd immunity? A public health expert and a medical laboratory scientist explain

The term herd immunity means that enough of a population has gained immunity to stifle a pathogen’s spread. You can think of herd immunity as being similar to fire starting in a field: If the field is dry and filled with weeds, the fire will catch and spread quickly. However, if the field is well-maintained with watering and trimming, the fire will fizzle out. Future embers that might land there will be far less likely to ignite. The embers are much like SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Herd immunity can theoretically be achieved either through infection and recovery or by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
manisteenews.com

National recall issued on blood pressure medication

Two blood pressure medications have been recalled for high levels of impurity. The United States Food and Drug Administration sent out an announcement of a recall last week for batches of blood pressure medication from Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. The batches of Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide had high levels of the impurity N-nitrosoirbesartan found.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Scientific American

Common Antidepressant Slashes Risk of COVID Death

A cheap, widely available drug used to treat mental illness cuts both the risk of death from COVID-19 and the need for people with the disease to receive intensive medical care, according to clinical-trial results. The drug, called fluvoxamine, is taken for conditions including depression and obsessive–compulsive disorder. But it...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Stamford Advocate

WHO authorizes Indian-made COVID vaccine, months into use

NEW DELHI (AP) — The World Health Organization granted an emergency use license Wednesday to a coronavirus vaccine developed in India, offering reassurance for a shot the country’s regulators allowed long before advanced safety and efficacy testing was completed. The U.N. health agency said in a statement that it had...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Stamford Advocate

New Mexico moves ahead with vaccine rollout for children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials on Wednesday applauded the federal government’s move to clear the way for COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11, saying the rollout will involve a robust team of physicians, pharmacies, hospitals and other health clinics. Deputy Health Secretary Dr. Laura Parajon...
KIDS
TIME

COVID-19 Boosters Are Now Recommended for All Eligible Pregnant People

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) now recommends that all pregnant and recently pregnant individuals receive a COVID-19 booster shot when they are eligible , according to guidance published on Nov. 3 . That means someone who is pregnant should get a booster at least two months after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine, or at least six months after the second dose of an mRNA vaccine made by either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Stamford Advocate

North Dakota expecting 18K doses of pediatric COVID vaccine

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials are expecting 18,000 initial doses of the pediatric coronavirus vaccine, which is enough to cover 25% of the state’s roughly 71,000 children ages 5 to 11 that were identified in the 2019 census. The state Health Department said in a statement Wednesday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Stamford Advocate

Maryland OKs appointments for COVID-19 vaccines for 5-11

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland health officials have authorized providers across the state to immediately begin scheduling appointments, holding clinics, and vaccinating 5- to 11-year-olds, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday. The announcement came a day after U.S. health officials gave the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot. “Our state...
MARYLAND STATE
MedicalXpress

Has a treatment for Alzheimer's been sitting on pharmacy shelves for decades? Scientists have two possible candidates

Two drugs approved decades ago not only counteract brain damage caused by Alzheimer's disease in animal models, the same therapeutic combination may also improve cognition. Sounds like a slam dunk in terms of a cure—but not yet. Researchers currently are concentrating on animal studies amid implications that remain explosive: If a surprising drug combination continues to destroy a key feature of the disease, then an effective treatment for Alzheimer's may have been hiding for decades in plain sight.
CHICAGO, IL
Stamford Advocate

Louisiana to receive 148K coronavirus vaccine doses for kids

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's top public health official said Wednesday the state expects to receive 148,000 initial doses of the pediatric coronavirus vaccine, though the doses are trickling in across three shipments and may not be immediately available through health care providers. Dr. Joe Kanter, with the state...
LOUISIANA STATE
Stamford Advocate

Oregon to receive 180,000 initial doses of pediatric vaccine

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Health officials in Oregon say they are expecting 180,000 initial doses of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, which is enough to cover nearly 53% of the state’s roughly 342,000 children ages 5 to 11. However, the Oregon Health Authority cautioned parents that they might have to wait...
OREGON STATE
WRBL News 3

Vaccinated just as likely to spread delta variant within household as unvaccinated: study

(The Hill) – People who have received COVID-19 vaccinations are able to spread the delta variant within their household despite their vaccination status just as easily as unvaccinated individuals, a new study published on Friday shows. According to the study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, people who contracted COVID-19 had a similar viral load regardless of whether they had been […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Resverlogix holds discussions with Morocco to start Covid-19 drug trial

Resverlogix is holding talks with the Ministry of Health of the Kingdom of Morocco to conduct Phase II clinical trials of its drug, apabetalone (RVX-208), for Covid-19. An epigenetic small molecule or gene-regulating therapy candidate, apabetalone specifically hinders bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET). It aids in disease prevention by switching genes...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy