Plymouth, IN

Local schools host Halloween dance for special needs students

By Naja Woods
 5 days ago

PLYMOUTH, Ind. --- The spookiest time of the year taking on an extra special meaning for some special needs students in Michiana, with Plymouth High School's annual Halloween dance returning for the first time since 2019. Students from Plymouth, Knox, Bremen, LaVille and more getting all dressed up in...

