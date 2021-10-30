Bella Vista Police Department pays final respects to officer who passed from COVID-19

BARLING, Ark. — The Barling Police Department has partnered up with a nonprofit organization to provide mental health assistance to the community and to its officers. The Department partnered up with Aspiring for Community Transformations (ACT) for help when responding to calls of someone with a mental health crisis. Officers will be given an iPad to keep in their patrol unit, and when they respond to the scene of a mental health crisis, domestic violence, or substance abuse calls, the iPad will give officers access to a mental health professional who can assess the individual on the scene and provide assistance. The service will also be available for officers to utilize for themselves. The assistance will be available 24/7 via video call.

BARLING, AR ・ 5 DAYS AGO