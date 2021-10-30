CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bella Vista, AR

Bella Vista Police Department pays final respects to officer who passed from COVID-19

 5 days ago
BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Bella Vista police said final farewells to one of their own. It was an emotional day in Bella Vista as the department mourns the loss of a fallen officer, Chris Cummins. He was a 12 year veteran of law enforcement. Chris started his...

