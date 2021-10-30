CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second grade girl in Fresno with cerebral palsy receives special Halloween costume

By Nathalie Vera
 5 days ago

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – It’s a magical day for a Fresno second grader with cerebral palsy. On Friday, Caroline received a special costume designed just for her and her needs.

“She’s been through a lot, a lot of surgeries. Had a lot of downs,” her grandmother Marcie Navarro shared.

But this Halloween weekend, the 7-year-old will be living a fairy tale.

“She’s our little princess Caroline, she’s our everything,” Navarro said.

The nonprofit organization Magic Wheelchair partnered with Monster City Studios to help Caroline have a magical Halloween.

“She loves Aladdin and she really, really loves Jasmine,” said James Powell of Monster City Studios . “So we thought, why don’t we come up with a magic carpet type of theme.”

Powell says a custom-made design for a wheelchair would usually take a few months, but they made this happen in 40 hours of work.

“It basically supports itself, it’s not gonna put any load on the wheelchair,” he said.

“We just feel really blessed and it’s just amazing,” Caroline’s mom said.

“I can’t even explain the glee I have in my heart for her right now, ‘cause I know she’s gonna enjoy it. It’s an amazing feeling to interact with her and watch her be so happy,” said Navarro. “She certainly deserves it all.”

Magic Wheelchair is always looking for helping hands to make dreams like Caroline’s come true. For more information, visit their website .

