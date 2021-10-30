UPDATE: 2 identified after fatal crash near Piqua

PIQUA — One person has died after a two-car crash in Springcreek Twp., near Piqua.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Friday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed in a release that Charles Hicks, 51, from Troy, was killed in the crash.

Hicks was driving south Fairview Road when he failed to stop for a stop sign near U.S. 36. He was struck by a Chevrolet pickup truck that was heading west on U.S. 36.

The driver of the truck, Kevin Gump, 52, of Fletcher, was taken to Piqua Kettering Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Piqua Fire Department and deputies from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

According to the press release, troopers from the Patrol’s Crash Reconstruction Unit are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

We will update this story once we learn more.

