CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piqua, OH

UPDATE: 2 identified after fatal crash near Piqua

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bMvzh_0ch7q8j700

PIQUA — One person has died after a two-car crash in Springcreek Twp., near Piqua.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Friday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed in a release that Charles Hicks, 51, from Troy, was killed in the crash.

Hicks was driving south Fairview Road when he failed to stop for a stop sign near U.S. 36. He was struck by a Chevrolet pickup truck that was heading west on U.S. 36.

The driver of the truck, Kevin Gump, 52, of Fletcher, was taken to Piqua Kettering Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Piqua Fire Department and deputies from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

According to the press release, troopers from the Patrol’s Crash Reconstruction Unit are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

We will update this story once we learn more.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Fairview, OH
Piqua, OH
Accidents
City
Fletcher, OH
City
Piqua, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Piqua, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Troy, OH
WHIO Dayton

Kettering police seek help finding missing teen

KETTERING — Kettering police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl who left home without her medication. Ja’Briona Bush was last seen at her Kettering home around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 4. “Ja’Briona may be with friends in the area of the Cornell Meat King Supermarket in...
KETTERING, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Piqua Kettering Hospital#The Piqua Fire Department#Cox Media Group
WHIO Dayton

Union City arrest leads to man facing deportation for 4th time

UNION CITY, Ohio — A man arrested by Union City, Ohio police last week is facing deportation for the fourth time. Andres Torres-Flores was charged with tampering with evidence after police said he provided a fraudulent social security card and permanent resident card to an officer investigating a complaint on Taffy Court on Nov. 4.
UNION CITY, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
48K+
Followers
72K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy