CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

'How the country is going to move': Harris bids to nationalize governor's race at McAuliffe rally

By Kelly Hooper
POLITICO
POLITICO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aineW_0ch7pdqU00
Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic gubernatorial candidate former Gov. Terry McAuliffe greet supporters during a rally in Norfolk, Va., on Friday. McAuliffe will face Republican Glenn Youngkin in the November election. | Steve Helber/AP Photo

Vice President Kamala Harris rallied for Virginia Democrat Terry McAuliffe at a campaign event Friday evening, seeking to nationalize the competitive governor's race ahead of Tuesday's election.

“Each one of you in your possession has the ability to determine, yes, who will be the next governor, but also by extension, given the importance of this Virginia election, how the country is going to move,” Harris said.

“There is so much power in the hands of the people, including not only determining the outcome of this very, very important election but making a statement about who we are as a nation,” Harris said from a podium at a get-out-the-vote event for McAuliffe in Norfolk, Va.

McAuliffe, the former governor of Virginia, is up against Republican challenger Glenn Youngkin. Recent polling shows the two candidates deadlocked among registered voters.

Harris underscored Virginia’s role in setting the tone for what could unfold politically across the rest of the country over the next few years. Biden and Democrats have recently embraced the notion that what happens in Virginia could offer a glimpse into major 2022 congressional races.

She repeatedly touted the importance of strengthening and maintaining the country’s democracy, specifically by showing up to vote and reminding people that “elections matter.”

“The American people will always stand for the pillars of our democracy,” Harris said. “And we know as imperfect as we are, as flawed as we may be, one of the strengths of who we are as a nation is we always fight for our ideals.”

Unlike President Joe Biden in his speech while campaigning for McAuliffe on Tuesday, Harris steered clear of jabs at Youngkin.

At one point in her speech, Harris repeatedly stressed the importance of a governor’s role and the sway they can have over people’s lives including on health care coverage, access to child care and LGBTQ rights — while repeating the phrase “who is governor matters.”

“Electing Terry McAuliffe will matter,” she said.

Comments / 53

Lita L.
5d ago

She is right about one thing, it will matter. Matter to any parent, any taxpayer, any child, anyone who even remotely covets their freedom. Virginia is going more and more backwards- we are not DC we need to stop letting them drive our elections.

Reply(3)
32
Anne Archer
4d ago

Laughing hyena in Virginia what a joke. The man is not worthy of being governor. He will not teach the children. He only wants crt, school board meeting the parents cannot speak. Vote for Youngkin

Reply(1)
26
Michelle Miller
4d ago

this is a very important race. we have become the laughing stock of the world. In 10 months world leaders are shocked what is happening. The USA is no longer a strong leading country. We look like a dog with its tail between its legs. WAKE UP AMERICA VOTE RED.

Reply(1)
15
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Elections
Norfolk, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
City
Norfolk, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Democratic#Republican#Ap Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
139K+
Followers
8K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy