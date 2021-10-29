CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Benedictine Nuns Apologize For Native Boarding Schools In Minnesota

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Benedictine nuns are apologizing for decades of trauma caused by Native boarding schools in Minnesota.

Starting in the late 1800s, American Indian children were forcibly taken from their families and placed in boarding schools, where they were stripped of their Native traditions and language.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OwvoA_0ch7pcxl00

(credit: Minnesota Historical Society)

There were at least 16 such boarding schools in Minnesota, and they were run mostly by religious orders. The Benedictines operated schools on the White Earth and Red Lake reservations in northern Minnesota.

The Sisters of the Order of St. Benedict issued an apology letter over the summer. It read:

“We acknowledge the injustice done through our community’s participation in the federal government Assimilation Policy to educate Native American youth at Saint Benedicts’ Mission boarding school on the White Earth Reservation (1878-1945), St. Mary’s Mission on the Red Lake Reservation (1888-1940s) and the Industrial Boarding School (1884-1896) on our monastery campus.

“Within the past two years the Sisters of the Order of Saint Benedict have been working in collaboration with the White Earth community, its Tribal Historic Preservation Office and the College of Saint Benedict to strengthen the bonds that continue to move toward reconciliation and peace with our Native American sisters and brothers.”

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 9

Sir
5d ago

What did SHE do that SHE needs to apologize for......Nothing!! This bogus Feminist Victim Indoctrination needs to STOP!! How often do people apologize to you today, even though they did nothing wrong, but are a part of the indoctrinated that FEEL thier FEELINGS are real.

Reply(1)
6
Janet Bowman
4d ago

And what good, praytell, does an apology at this late date accomish? Hummm, opens the door for lawsuits. Oh goody, more claims of "It's affecting me today!" Maybe I should look at the passenger list of the Titanic, so I could claim it is affecting me today!

Reply(1)
5
Roger Boswell
4d ago

natives still suffer from the abuse that reseved back in the day I seen how 1000s if body's are being found of natives that got murdered..

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota To Receive $74M In Federal Funds To Protect, Conserve Wetland Habitat

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota will be getting $74 million in funding for the conservation and protection of wetland habitat and migratory birds. The funds will directly impact communities in southern Minnesota, southwestern Minnesota, and along the Red and Minnesota rivers. The funding is being granted through the North American Wetlands Conservation Act. The federal funds will also be matched by $74 million in partner funds, which includes the group Pheasants Forever. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, both Democrats, were involved in getting the funding to Minnesota’s wetlands.   More On WCCO.com: Minneapolis Voters Reject Question To Replace Police With New Agency More Election More Election Results Following CDC Recommendation, Minn. To Begin Vaccinating Young Children Against COVID Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Following CDC Green Light, Minnesota Begins Vaccinating Young Children Against COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz says Minnesota will begin vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 against COVID-19 this week. The Centers for Disease Control on Tuesday issued formal recommendations for children as young as 5 years old to start receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Walz also announced Wednesday a new state website to assist families in scheduling a vaccination and answer questions about the shot. “Now that the vaccine is approved for kids ages 5-11, Minnesota is ready to administer these shots quickly, efficiently, and equitably,” Walz said in a statement. “I encourage families to make a plan to get their child vaccinated...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: As Vaccines Green-Lit For Kids 5 And Up, Deaths Mount In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  As the CDC gave the green light for Pfizer vaccines for children as young as 5 years old — clearing the final regulatory hurdle for younger kids to start receiving Pfizer’s vaccine this week — the MDH says that there have been 2,956 newly reported positive cases, and 43 more deaths due to COVID-19. According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update, the state’s total number of people who have been infected by COVID has risen to 799,550 since the pandemic began, with 8,761 deaths attributed to the virus. Starting this week, Minnesota health officials began reporting...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Melvin Carter Projected To Win St. Paul Mayoral Race

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Incumbent St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is projected to hold his position for another four years after earning about 62% of the first-choice votes. With all precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning, the closest runners-up in first-choice votes were Dino Guerin with 13% and Paul Langenfeld with 9%. Carter made history when he became the state capitol’s first Black mayor in 2017. MORE: Full 2021 Election Results In his first term, the Democrat raised St. Paul’s minimum wage to $15 an hour and established the People’s Prosperity Guaranteed Income Pilot, a program which gives 150 struggling families $500 a month for...
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Red Lake, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Society
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Local
Minnesota Education
City
White Earth, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Education
CBS Minnesota

Hunters In Northwestern Minnesota Urged To Sample Deer Following Suspected CWD Case

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A suspected case of chronic wasting disease in a wild deer in northwestern Minnesota has prompted state officials to implement voluntary sampling of all deer harvested in the area during this year’s firearms hunting season, which starts this weekend. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday that preliminary results of a deer harvested near Climax, which is about 50 miles north of Moorhead, strongly indicate a CWD infection. Confirmation is expected next week. According to officials, no CWD cases have yet been reported in wild or captive deer in the area. Although there was no...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

MN Election: Many School Referendums Appear To Have Passed, But Anoka-Hennepin Split

ELECTION RESOURCES: Results For Top Races | Election Stories | Political News MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A majority of school district referendums in Minnesota appear to have passed following Tuesday’s election. While many districts approved levy increases and bond requests, some districts with multiple referendums had split results, including the state’s largest district, Anoka-Hennepin. RELATED: Minneapolis Election: Mayor, Several Council Races Enter Next Phase Of Ballot Counting Wednesday Voters in the Anoka-Hennepin School District passed an operating levy renewal and a capital project levy renewal, but rejected an operating levy increase. The latter would have included resources for mental health. Thank you for following our referenda results tonight. We'll continue to fill in the results and will have all the unofficial totals on our website at https://t.co/ENwHkb5bAM by noon Wednesday. — MN School Boards (@mnmsba) November 3, 2021 Follow the latest election results here.   More On WCCO.com: Minneapolis Voters Reject Question To Replace Police With New Agency More Election More Election Results Following CDC Recommendation, Minn. To Begin Vaccinating Young Children Against COVID Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Teacher On Leave After Saying Slur Student Wrote On Desk

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis teacher is on leave after district officials say they used a racial slur last week while reading what students had written on school property. According to a district spokesperson, students at Northeast Middle School reported Tuesday that a teacher used a racial slur in class. The incident happened after a group of eighth graders defaced school property with a slur and the teacher read the slur out loud while reading students’ text about the vandalism. “Sharing that use of the word was unacceptable,” the spokesperson said. “The teacher is on leave.” No other information...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Ballot Question 2 Changes Make-Up Of City Council

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –  The charter amendment to replace the Minneapolis Police Department went down, defeated on Tuesday. In the end, 56% voted no while 44% voted yes. A strong victory for the “no” vote came from an unusual but powerful coalition from North Minneapolis through the Southwest parts of the city and Lake Nokomis. In the end voters said they voted ‘no’ to an idea they never supported or fully understood. Green indicates precincts which voted “yes” to Minneapolis Ballot Question 2. Red indicates precincts which voted “no.”(credit: CBS) People like Gregory Tennin was working on cars in North Minneapolis on Wednesday morning noted rising...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Community Group Sits Down With Police Leaders To Create Roadmap For Transformation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Community members are plotting a course forward with the Minneapolis Police Department and the Police Officers Federation at the table. Members of the Unity in Community Mediation Team (UCMT) introduced a roadmap for transformation of police culture in Minneapolis Wednesday. The team is reaching out to the 44% of Minneapolis residents who voted Tuesday for the dismantling of MPD in favor of a Department of Public Safety. The team and police representatives created a new draft of a 2003 Memorandum of Agreement, which protects human, civil and legal rights of all residents regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, gender...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Experts Say Minnesota Is Already Facing Effects Of Climate Change

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — World leaders met in Scotland Monday in order to accelerate plans to curb climate change. Experts in Minnesota say the state is already grappling with its effects. Data shows that Minnesota has warmed three degrees in the last 125 years. Annual precipitation has increased by 3.4 inches. “You don’t have to look very far to see something in your life that you care about—whether that’s economic impacts; impacts to your community’s infrastructure; your ability to have clean, safe drinking water; your ability to go recreate in our forests or lovely lakes,” said Heidi Roop, an assistant professor of climate science...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Voters Feel ‘Burden’ Voting On Future Of Policing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Voters are deciding important city and school elections all across the area, but it’s Minneapolis that’s in the national spotlight this Election Day. It was in Minneapolis where riots and unrest followed the murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who has since been convicted in Floyd’s death. Ten days after the incident, nine Minneapolis City Council members stood on a stage supporting the defunding of the police. All told, 1,500 businesses were destroyed in the riots. By one estimate, only 21% are back. Business owners and workers along Lake Street WCCO spoke with all...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Tonight Should Send A Message’: Reactions After Minneapolis Ballot Question On Policing Fails

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis residents on Tuesday have voted against a proposed amendment that would have removed the city’s police department from the city charter and replace it with a Department of Public Safety. The vote means the Department of Public Safety will not be created to replace the Minneapolis Police Department, the department which will still be required by the city charter. The vote after all 136 precincts’ reporting was tabulated was 80,506 votes against, and 62,813 for. ELECTION RESOURCES: Election Results For The Top Races | Election Stories | Political News The reactions came down swiftly upon the rejection of the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuns#Benedictines#Wcco#Indian#Native American
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Election: Proposed ‘Strong Mayor’ Amendment Passes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — A proposed amendment in Minneapolis to replace the city’s “weak mayor, strong council” system with a more conventional distribution of executive and legislative powers that would give the mayor clearer authority over day-to-day government operations has passed. With all 136 precincts reporting, 74,037 voters (52%) supported the question “Shall the Minneapolis City Charter be amended to adopt a change in its form of government to an Executive Mayor-Legislative Council Structure?” That compares to 67,228 (48%) rejecting it. All of Mpls, a group that was in support of the amendment, said its passage will make Minneapolis’ government more efficient and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Police Chiefs Concerned Over Outcome Of Minneapolis Ballot Question

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — All eyes are on Minneapolis and Question 2 on the ballot. It’s top of mind for the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association annual meeting in St. Cloud on Election Day. They too are waiting to see what voters decide. Police chiefs tell WCCO the outcome of Question 2 will impact the policing profession. “I think law enforcement across the state is concerned. I think that just the question that is on the ballot is to some extent delegitimizing what we do...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Election: Voters Reject Question To Replace Police With New Agency

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Minneapolis residents on Tuesday voted against a proposed amendment that would have removed the city’s police department from the city charter and replaced it with a Department of Public Safety. ELECTION RESOURCES: Election Results For The Top Races | Election Stories | Political News The vote means the Minneapolis Police Department will still be required by the city charter and no Department of Public Safety will be created. The vote after all 136 precincts’ reporting was tabulated was 56% against, and 44% for. Charter amendment questions require 51% or more of the votes cast on each question to pass. Supporters of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Voters Feel ‘A Bigger Burden’ On Election Day 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Voters across Minnesota Tuesday are electing city officials, sometimes deciding school levies and weighing in on controversial questions. Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said everything is “so far, so good” on Election Day. “I think there’s a pretty brisk traffic,” he said. “All the ingredients are there for a higher than normal turnout. We’ll see. There’s a lot of passion, there’s a lot of energy. And the election judges report that they’re sort of surprised with the morning traffic so far.” MORE: WCCO’s Full 2021 Election Coverage Voters in Minneapolis woke up early to get to the polls when they...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Religion
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: State Now Reporting Reinfections, 7,597 Since Start Of Pandemic

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Minnesota health officials Monday reported an additional 10,454 virus cases, including 7,597 people who were reinfected since the start of the pandemic; the MDH said that there have been 2,857 newly reported positive cases, and 25 more deaths due to COVID-19. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is holding roughly in place, now at 7.3%. However, that figure was as high as 8.5% in October. There are also a reported 39.5 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which although it puts the state well above the line considered high risk, also represents a downward trend after peaking...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

6 Minnesota Companies Named Finalists For National ‘Good Food Awards’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Six Minnesota companies have been named 2022 finalists for the national Good Food Awards. The finalists are selected using standards of quality, sustainability and social responsibility. Here they are below: – Redhead Creamery, Clothbound Garlic Cheddar, Minnesota – Acorn Coffee Club, Las Lajas – Yellow Honey, Costa Rica, Minnesota – Wesley Andrews Coffee, Kenya Othaya Chinga, Minnesota – Hobby Farmer Canning Co., Turmeric Switchel, Minnesota – Grandma’s Gourmets, Strawberry, Sumac and Bay Leaf Jam, Minnesota – Tattersall Distilling Company, Organic Vodka, Minnesota It’s the 12th year the Good Food Foundation has given awards. This year, nearly 2,000 food and drinks entered, and 350 finalists were selected in categories like cheese, coffee, drinks, grains, oils, preserves and spirits. Winners will be announced in January 2022.   More On WCCO.com: Minneapolis Voters Reject Question To Replace Police With New Agency More Election More Election Results Following CDC Recommendation, Minn. To Begin Vaccinating Young Children Against COVID Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis City Council Races: Unofficial Winners Declared In All Wards

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — Unofficial winners have been declared for all 13 of Minneapolis’ City Council seats. Five council members were unseated, including Kevin Reich, Cam Gordon, Steve Fletcher, Phillipe Cunningham, and Jeremy Schroeder of wards 1, 2, 3, 4, and 11 respectively. All but two of the incumbents sought re-election. Those stepping down were City Council President Lisa Bender (Ward 10) and Alondra Cano (Ward 9). Three of the council members — Kevin Reich (Ward 1), Linea Palmisano (Ward 13) and Lisa Goodman (Ward 7) — did not pledge to defund the Minneapolis Police Department at a public meeting following the murder of George...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Election: Jacob Frey Re-Elected As Mayor

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Incumbent Jacob Frey has been re-elected as mayor of Minneapolis. Minneapolis election officials announced Frey as the winner Wednesday afternoon. According to the Associated Press, Frey secured 56% of the vote, with Kate Knuth getting 44% of the vote. BREAKING: Jacob Frey is re-elected as mayor of Minneapolis, per @votempls tabulation of ranked choice votes. The scope of his powers in office will change with passage of question one 'strong mayor' that defines him as city's chief executive. @wcco — Caroline Cummings (@CaroRCummings) November 3, 2021 In a statement, Knuth congratulated Frey on his win and thanked her supporters. “I...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy