SOS: Lawmakers introduce legislation to prevent military suicide

By Raquel Martin
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A growing number of lawmakers say they’re concerned about a recent uptick in military suicides. They’re introducing legislation to force the Pentagon to do more.

A recent report shows annual military suicides spiked 15% in 2020.

Lawmakers across the board are calling the trend alarming but say that based on a recent government watchdog report, there are clear guidelines that, if applied, could help drive military suicides down.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, is signaling an SOS.

“We absolutely need to increase our resources,” Ernst said. “We are facing some significant challenges.”

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, help is available at all times by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1.800.273.TALK.

It’s why Ernst and a group of more than two dozen bipartisan senators introduced legislation to force the Pentagon to do more to help.

Their bill, the Save Our Servicemembers (SOS ) Act , would force the Defense Department to review its current suicide prevention programs and improve data on the problem.

“We just want them to know we care about them, we appreciate their service,” Ernst said.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is calling the trend in military suicides troubling. While Pentagon officials say they can’t explain the cause of the increase, they are vowing to bring them down.

Bonnie Carroll is the founder of the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors. She’s also worked with the Pentagon to highlight their struggles.

“There are things we can do,” Carroll said. “We work with loved ones to understand their loved ones’ journey… What those families identified were not the things that you normally think, it really wasn’t. It was more about sleep deprivation, chronic pain, nerve damage… toxic leadership.”

Carroll says while more resources will help, she believes the number one priority must be awareness.

“There can never be enough resources… What we’ve got to do is normalize help seeking behavior,” Carroll said. “There is help available, and it works.”

It’s unclear if or when the bill could be passed. In the meantime, suicide prevention advocates say help is on the way. Come July, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by simply dialing 988.

villages-news.com

Webster introduces legislation to bolster FEMA preparation and response

Congressman Daniel Webster has introduced bipartisan legislation to strengthen disaster mitigation and resilience programs administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The Republican Congressman who represents The Villages was joined Wednesday in the announcement by Chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Peter DeFazio, D-Oreo., and other members...
THE VILLAGES, FL
KUTV

Check Your Health: Suicide prevention

KUTV — Suicide is a leading cause of preventable death in Utah and takes lives without regard to age, income, race, or gender. The Utah Suicide Prevention Coalition is a public-private partnership that was started in 2012, by those dedicated to saving lives and advancing suicide prevention efforts in Utah. The coalition is made up of community members, suicide survivors, service providers, state and local government officials, and researchers.
MENTAL HEALTH
