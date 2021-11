Comment Facebook the company is being renamed to Meta, and the social network will be a brand within that entity, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday. You may think that this is just a cheap and cynical rebranding exercise to mitigate the ongoing controversies in which Facebook is mired. But this move goes way beyond that. We're well beyond an organization renaming itself to simply signal a change in direction or attitude. We're beyond a company trying to shed its toxic image. This isn't an antidote to the poison.

