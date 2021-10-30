The Matrix Franchise Pokes Fun At Facebook’s Redesign With A+ Poster

Dating on social media is a minefield, from 'soft launching' a new boyfriend (debuting him on Instagram with a picture of his hand just in shot), to negotiating a public break-up (I'll never not be entertained by Marc Jacobs decision to announce his split from Harry Louis by Instagraming a picture of them with a shattered glass filter. Simple. Chic. Unhinged.) Things were simpler before ghosting, orbiting and breadcrumbing - but no less fraught. In the mid-noughts, any 'What are we?' conversation between couples had a simmering subtext: 'When precisely can we link our Facebook profiles?' For a few short, sweet years, there was no greater high than updating your status to 'in a relationship'. The downside was inevitably having to spam your friend's timelines with the news that you were, once again, single. Worse still was suffering the tragedy of having your status set to 'it's complicated', internet speak for 'he'll sleep with me but won't introduce me to any of his friends.'

