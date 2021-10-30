CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

The Matrix Franchise Pokes Fun At Facebook’s Redesign With A+ Poster

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over twenty years ago, when The Matrix hit theaters, many of us were mind-blown, and not only because of the mind-bending visuals and action sequences. The 1999 movie foretold the 21st century as a time of technological advancements that would perhaps completely change how humanity interacts with each other. Nowadays we...

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mark Zuckerberg's bizarre home decoration spotted in live video

Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement that he was creating a “metaverse” and moving on from Facebook has become a source of online parody because of a bottle of BBQ sauce. Viewers of Mr Zuckerberg’s video pointed to the BBQ sauce bottle being used as a bookend by the Facebook founder on Thursday, with many arguing that it was “bizarre”. “To show that he is a normal human who loves normal human things, like BBQ sauce”, a Twitter user wrote.“Zuck using sweet baby ray’s BBQ sauce as a bookend is the most normal thing he’s ever done”, another argued.Others suspected that Mr...
ENTERTAINMENT
AFP

Whistleblower blasts Facebook's Meta rebrand

Whistleblower Frances Haugen issued a stinging rebuke of Facebook's "Meta" rebrand on Monday, accusing the company of yet again prioritising expansion over people's safety. The company last week announced it was changing the name of Facebook's parent company to "Meta" to signal the change in focus. 
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aldous Huxley
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
Jonathan Groff
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Christina Ricci
Person
George Orwell
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Vice

Zuckerberg's Foundation Kills 'Meta' Science Company on Day of Facebook Rebrand

Thursday marked a new chapter in Facebook's ongoing attempt to deal with the fallout from recent revelations about its inadequate content moderation role in sparking a mental health crises, decisions to prioritize engagement over safety, facilitation of genocide, and more: it changed its name to Meta Platforms, Inc—”Meta” for short.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Facebook bets big on the Metaverse. What is it?

The future of the internet is going to be virtual and "Meta," the company known to the public as Facebook says, believing that 1 billion people will be working and playing in the immersive, three-dimensional world referred to as the "Metaverse" by the end of the decade. "We believe the...
INTERNET
ABC4

The internet reacts to Facebook changing its name to Meta

(ABC4) – The long-awaited new Facebook name has finally been revealed. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday that Facebook will be changing its name to Meta. The name change comes during a convenient time as Facebook, or “Meta” has been dealing with multiple lawsuits and allegations that include employee-turned-whistleblowers that have been revealing how […]
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox17.com

Wendy's pokes fun at Facebook rebranding, jokingly changes name to 'Meat'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Minutes after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company is rebranding itself as "Meta," one fast-food chain jumped on the bandwagon. Wendy's simply tweeted "changing name to Meat." The square-shaped burger restaurant is known for their sharp wit and clever social media marketing. Slim Jim retweeted...
NASHVILLE, TN
epicstream.com

Matrix Resurrections Mocks Meta on Facebook Rebranding

Apparently, not everyone is okay with the rebranding of Facebook to Meta; one of those is Matrix 4. Definitely one of the most shocking news this week would be the rebranding of Facebook to Meta as announced by none other than Mark Zuckerberg and while it has garnered mixed reception form various users of the social media platform, Matrix Resurrections has their own response as they mock the step created by one of the largest online companies.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Grazia

Poking, Frapes And Relationship Statuses: We Lived The Facebook Heyday

Dating on social media is a minefield, from 'soft launching' a new boyfriend (debuting him on Instagram with a picture of his hand just in shot), to negotiating a public break-up (I'll never not be entertained by Marc Jacobs decision to announce his split from Harry Louis by Instagraming a picture of them with a shattered glass filter. Simple. Chic. Unhinged.) Things were simpler before ghosting, orbiting and breadcrumbing - but no less fraught. In the mid-noughts, any 'What are we?' conversation between couples had a simmering subtext: 'When precisely can we link our Facebook profiles?' For a few short, sweet years, there was no greater high than updating your status to 'in a relationship'. The downside was inevitably having to spam your friend's timelines with the news that you were, once again, single. Worse still was suffering the tragedy of having your status set to 'it's complicated', internet speak for 'he'll sleep with me but won't introduce me to any of his friends.'
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
hotnewhiphop.com

“The Matrix Resurrections” Twitter Account Trolls Facebook Over Its New Name

On October 28th, Mark Zuckerberg announced that his company, Facebook, will be changing its name to Meta as it works towards conquering the “metaverse.” It didn’t take long for users from all over the world to chime in with their opinions, but no response has been as comedic as the one that The Matrix Resurrections Twitter account crafted up.
BUSINESS
CinemaBlend

The Matrix Resurrections’ Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Teases The Sequel’s Comedy

The Matrix film series is known for a lot of things. Revolutionary special effects, thrilling action sequences, and sick pleather outfits, to name a few. But comedy? Not so much. The first three films are sci-fi adventures that don’t boast a whole lot of jokes. According to The Matrix Resurrections star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, however, the upcoming fourth installment might just make you bust a gut.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How YouTube Sidestepped Woes Over Apple’s Privacy Changes

When Snap, the first major tech giant out of the gate with third-quarter earnings, revealed Oct. 21 an overall miss caused by Apple’s iOS privacy changes, shares tumbled 20 percent as analysts watched carefully to see whether the dent to targeted advertising would become a trend. For the most part, it has. Days later, Facebook (now officially rebranded as Meta) missed revenue expectations and offered modest projections for its fourth-quarter performance “in light of continued headwinds from Apple’s iOS 14 changes.” Released in April, Apple’s privacy change requires apps to receive user permission to track their behavior across other apps and websites....
INTERNET
idownloadblog.com

Facebook pokes at Apple’s App Store Guidelines by instituting new creator subscription links

Apple’s App Store Guidelines are there for a reason. Whether or not that reason is justified, at least in some circumstances, remains a hot topic these days. Epic Games, for instance, does not approve of many aspects of those rules. And Facebook has gone on record of not being a fan of some of the things Apple has implemented for its digital storefront, either. And now the social network, now ruled by Meta, is here to poke the bear a bit.
CELL PHONES
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
40K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy