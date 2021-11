Meta — formerly known as Facebook — has now acquired virtual reality fitness developer Supernatural. While financial details of the new deal have not been disclosed, the VR fitness subscription service will join Meta completely, with all staff members in the startup being offered roles in Meta. Supernatural’s CEO Chris Milk will also be joining, pointing out that the acquisition will give his firm “more resources to expand.” The company itself provides services similar to those of Peloton, using VR to provide training sessions to those at home.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO