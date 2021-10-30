ICYMI: Trending stories from the past week

What the heck is the immortal snail trend on TikTok, you ask? It's a question that's popped into many of our heads while scrolling the social media platform, and TBH, it has some depth to it. The trend started with a hypothetical question asked by a podcast called Rooster Teeth: "You and a super-intelligent snail both get $1 million and you both become immortal. However, you die if the snail touches you. It always knows where you are and slowly crawls toward you. What's your plan?" The question — which was asked years ago — has since gained numerous lives on Twitter and Reddit, and now on TikTok (proving the trend is, indeed, immortal).

