CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

ICYMI: Trending stories from the past week

By Associated Press, CNN
Quad Cities Onlines
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Dads on Duty" halt violence at Louisiana school;...

qconline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Treated like a piece of meat’: Family horrified to learn that Covid-19 victim’s body was dissected in front of live audience

The widow of a 98-year-old World War II veteran was “horrified” to learn his body was dissected in front of a live audience at a $500-a-ticket expo.David Saunders, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, died from complications relating to Covid-19 in August, and his family donated his body in accordance with his wishes for medical science. Mr Saunders’ remains were given to for-profit Las Vegas-based firm Med Ed Labs, who sold them to “macabre artist” and Death Science founder Jeremy Ciliberto, who regularly shares videos of crime scenes and faked corpses to his 1.1m followers on TikTok.Mr Ciliberto organised a live autopsy...
SCIENCE
B102.7

A Slithering Surprise Found In Iowa

There are two creatures that I don't have time for; spiders and snakes. Each of them has their place in the food chain and I realize that they can do some good in their respective roles. It's also fair to say that encounters between these critters and humans rarely end up deadly for the person. But that doesn't mean it's not alarming when someone comes across several huge snakes in a place they should be.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
POPSUGAR

ICYMI — This Snail Trend Is Dominating TikTok, and Its Meaning Is Oddly Dark

What the heck is the immortal snail trend on TikTok, you ask? It's a question that's popped into many of our heads while scrolling the social media platform, and TBH, it has some depth to it. The trend started with a hypothetical question asked by a podcast called Rooster Teeth: "You and a super-intelligent snail both get $1 million and you both become immortal. However, you die if the snail touches you. It always knows where you are and slowly crawls toward you. What's your plan?" The question — which was asked years ago — has since gained numerous lives on Twitter and Reddit, and now on TikTok (proving the trend is, indeed, immortal).
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icymi#Louisiana School#Spanx#Peta
Only In Louisiana

Visit The Fascinating Fort Proctor Ruins In Louisiana For An Adventure Into The Past

Have you ever watched a movie where the characters adventure through lost ruins, and you’ve always wanted to have an experience like that? Thanks to the history and beauty of Louisiana, the Fort Proctor ruins are just the adventure to take. Exploring the Fort Proctor ruins is like discovering a lost building, especially since you […] The post Visit The Fascinating Fort Proctor Ruins In Louisiana For An Adventure Into The Past appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MLB
Overton County News

Stories From the Past - Ogletree Family Stories Part Two

Stories From the Past - Ogletree Family Stories Part Two. Charlotte Smith Garrett, the daughter of the late Charlie Lee Smith and wife Joyce Ogletree Smith, shared the following family memories. This week’s edition is Part Two. “Dale, Speck, and my Mom told me that Pa’s older brother, Fred, had...
LIVINGSTON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy