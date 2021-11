Days after a powerful nor’easter blew through town, efforts to clean up debris and restore power to businesses and residences continued on Saturday, Oct. 30. The town opened its brush pile — which is only ordinarily open on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month — from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. A Municipal Maintenance employee said the brush pile, located at 95 Charge Pond Rd., saw more than 100 people by his estimate. He also noted that some Wareham residents made multiple trips.

WAREHAM, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO