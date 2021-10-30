CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

WATCH: 50 yards in the air, 80 yards for TD on 'Game of the Week'

By Justin Shilot
 5 days ago

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trailing 13-0 early in the second quarter in a first-round Division II playoff matchup against Austintown Fitch, Warren Harding QB Dalys Jett dropped a BOMB on the Fitch defense to put the Raiders on the board.

Watch the video above to see Jett show off his arm strength in an 83-yard touchdown pass to Dom Foster.

Warren Harding's Dom Foster commits to D1 college

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

