ICYMI: Trending stories from the past week

By Associated Press, CNN
Roanoke Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Dads on Duty" halt violence at Louisiana school;...

The Independent

‘Treated like a piece of meat’: Family horrified to learn that Covid-19 victim’s body was dissected in front of live audience

The widow of a 98-year-old World War II veteran was “horrified” to learn his body was dissected in front of a live audience at a $500-a-ticket expo.David Saunders, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, died from complications relating to Covid-19 in August, and his family donated his body in accordance with his wishes for medical science. Mr Saunders’ remains were given to for-profit Las Vegas-based firm Med Ed Labs, who sold them to “macabre artist” and Death Science founder Jeremy Ciliberto, who regularly shares videos of crime scenes and faked corpses to his 1.1m followers on TikTok.Mr Ciliberto organised a live autopsy...
Outsider.com

Man Jumps Into Lake to Escape Bees, Gets Eaten by Piranhas

So, a Brazilian man’s attempt to escape bees on a fishing trip ended in his death by piranha this past weekend. According to the Australian news website 7News, the man died in Brazil while fishing with friends. The predatory fish is known for living in freshwater areas in South America....
Only In Louisiana

Visit The Fascinating Fort Proctor Ruins In Louisiana For An Adventure Into The Past

Have you ever watched a movie where the characters adventure through lost ruins, and you’ve always wanted to have an experience like that? Thanks to the history and beauty of Louisiana, the Fort Proctor ruins are just the adventure to take. Exploring the Fort Proctor ruins is like discovering a lost building, especially since you […] The post Visit The Fascinating Fort Proctor Ruins In Louisiana For An Adventure Into The Past appeared first on Only In Your State.
abc27 News

ICYMI: Five of the most-viewed stories for the week of Oct. 25

(WHTM) — Chemicals found in popular fast food, an unclaimed property auction, and a superintendent charged with simple assault — here are five of this week’s most-viewed stories you might have missed. 1. New rule: Applicants for permanent U.S. residency must show proof of COVID-19 vaccines U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced on Tuesday that […]
Overton County News

Stories From the Past - Ogletree Family Stories Part Two

Stories From the Past - Ogletree Family Stories Part Two. Charlotte Smith Garrett, the daughter of the late Charlie Lee Smith and wife Joyce Ogletree Smith, shared the following family memories. This week’s edition is Part Two. “Dale, Speck, and my Mom told me that Pa’s older brother, Fred, had...
