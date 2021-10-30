CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Opinion: The Lessons for World Leaders in ‘Moby-Dick’ as UN Climate Conference Begins

By Andrew M. McClellan
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FD5kK_0ch7mtXp00
Moby Dick crushes a whaleboat in an 1892 illustration by Augustus Burnham Shute via Wikimedia Commons.

Herman Melville’s classic Moby-Dick every few years, and each time it speaks to me in wildly different ways.

The Black Lives Matter movement was front of mind when I taught the novel in a seminar a couple years ago. Melville is ahead of his time regarding race relations and rights, and the novel is suffused with nods to his visceral antagonism toward the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850, which required that all escaped and subsequently captured enslaved individuals be returned to their enslavers, even if captured in a free state. He makes heartbreaking comments about sharks following slave ships, and gives a powerful voice to the Black cook Fleece.

In graduate school I marveled at the vertiginous array of intertextual sources Melville juggles in nearly every sentence, biblical and cetological, poetic and prosaic. Shakespeare is a particular favorite. The diabolical Captain Ahab’s first lines in the novel, in fact, scan in iambic pentameter, as he previews his own demise like a woebegone Danish prince: “It feels like going down into one’s tomb.”

The earliest readers of Moby-Dick were equally equivocal. Some bristled at its “ill-compounded mixture” of thematic and generic features. Others praised Melville for precisely this: the disparate nature of Moby-Dick somehow creates a “singular medley,” rather than discordance.

George Ripley called it a “pregnant allegory, intended to illustrate the mystery of human life” in Harper’s New Monthly Magazine. Horace Greeley, writing in his New York Tribune, saw it, rather, as the epic of the whale, a “Whaliad,” with the mighty leviathan playing Achilles or Hector on an aquatic battlefield. Perusing these appraisals from a century-and-a-half ago is great fun, and a reminder that every reader of this kaleidoscopic tale — from its inception — has found in it something unique and personal (if not always favorable).

As I prepared to teach a section of Moby-Dick this month in another course, I’m reminded of a more recent assessment of the novel that feels particularly urgent right now. The great American author Annie Dillard wrote, succinctly, that Moby-Dick is the “best book ever written about nature.”

And indeed, nature’s beauty and brutality resonate on nearly every page. Melville is brilliant at representing the natural world, particularly in his dazzling oceanic descriptive “landscapes” and other picturesque forays away from human-focused concerns.

A few passages from the novel have been on my mind while reading the news, as Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia seemed singlehandedly poised to gut the budget reconciliation’s climate plan, torpedoing the Biden administration’s pledge to reduce US carbon emissions by up to 50% by 2030.

President Biden needs all 50 Democratic senators on board in order to pass the bill via reconciliation, since not a single Republican senator has indicated they would vote for the bill. With world leaders convening in Scotland on Monday for a United Nations conference on climate change, the likelihood that the United States will not have a viable policy in place to adequately address human-caused climate change will make it difficult for Biden and his climate envoy John Kerry to motivate other nations to address the issue.

We tend to view our relationship with nature as abusively one-sided: humans are the aggressors, and the life of the planet hangs in the balance at our whim. What I think makes Melville’s take provocative — and why it’s resonating with me as my own frustrations continue to build at our complacency — is that Moby-Dick casts Nature as malignly indifferent to humanity’s survival.

Melville stages humanity’s assault on nature in lavish detail. Our extermination of the American buffalo functions as something of a refrain in the novel, which Melville compares with the slaughter of an incalculable number of whales. This theme is perhaps nowhere more powerfully articulated than in the ship-as-capitalist-industrial-state metaphor in Chapter 96, “The Try-Works,” where the burning of whale blubber for industrial oil creates toxic plumes and hellfire — “horrible to inhale, and inhale it you must” — infecting sea, sky, and crew alike with its poisons.

Whaling was the fifth largest industry in the United States in the 1850s, with whale oil fueling expansive industrialization here and in Europe. Melville’s image of the Pequod here, the “burning ship [driving] on, as if remorselessly commissioned to some vengeful deed…plunging into that blackness of darkness” is a pointed apocalyptic prophecy of self-destruction awaiting humanity for our rapacious sins.

This metaphor has wider implications. Moby-Dick prepares us again and again for a world without us, a world where Nature, in its guise as the all-powerful, irresistible ocean, consumes everything in a replay of the cataclysmic biblical Flood. Melville fantasizes about a water-world “ere time itself can be said to have begun,” where whales traversed the peaks of the Andes and Himalayas, and imagines a future post-diluvian world with similar contours:

“I am horror-struck at this antemosaic, unsourced existence of the unspeakable terrors of the whale, which, having been before all time, must needs exist after all humane ages are over,” he writes, adding later that “if ever the world is to be again flooded…then the eternal whale will still survive, and rearing upon the topmost crest of the equatorial flood, spout his frothed defiance to the skies.”

Melville’s cursed anti-hero Ahab views humanity and nature as intimately conjoined: “O Nature, and O soul of man! how far beyond all utterances are your linked analogies!” But it’s Ahab’s — and our own — arrogance that places Nature and humanity (even the soul of humanity) on equal footing. That implication lasts only as long as there’s actual land to stand on.

The novel ends famously with the destruction of the Pequod by the White Whale, Moby-Dick — a figure for Nature’s malice in the face of human egotism, as Melville makes plain. But the final image before the brief epilogue is more symbolic and cutting. As the ship sinks, “a sullen white surf beat against its steep sides; then all collapsed, and the great shroud of the sea rolled on as it rolled five thousand years ago.”

Again we have Noah’s flood (hence the biblical timeline, “five thousand years ago”), but with the ark — that self-destructive ship-of-state — smashed to pieces and enveloped in Nature’s ravening maw. This is Nature triumphant over the self-sabotaging industrial machine.

Even the most optimistic assessments indicate that global sea levels will rise by about 12 inches by 2100 if we pursue a low greenhouse gas pathway. If we don’t dramatically cut emissions those levels could conceivably rise to 8.2 feet. The victims, at either end of the model, will overwhelmingly be vulnerable, marginalized populations whose impacts on the climate have been infinitely less damaging than the extractive, consumptive capitalist economies that have created this crisis.

Melville could imagine a future oceanic world wherein “humane ages are over.” But what’s more likely is that non-privileged, non-white populations will be the ones who suffer and die because of the environmentally destructive practices of wealthy Western white elites. Our frenetic, unfettered capitalistic policies and institutions have made this modified vision frighteningly tangible.

Unless we act now to pass climate measures to radically curb these profit-driven systems which are fundamentally incompatible with environmental sustainability and social and economic justice, we won’t be able to continue justifying our cowardly inaction by pointing to an unimaginable “future” catastrophe. The time to act is, frankly, yesterday.

Dr. Andrew M. McClellan is a lecturer in classics and humanities at San Diego State University. He has published numerous works on violence and horror in ancient literature and culture, and the reception of ancient literature in modern society. His book Abused Bodies in Roman Epic was published recently by Cambridge University Press.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

World leaders slammed for taking private planes to UN climate summit

As an estimated 400 private planes flew into Scotland this weekend for the COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow, with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Prince Charles, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and US President Biden in the fleet, the world leaders are being slammed for the excessive use of private transportation while they tout efforts to lower carbon emissions.
WORLD
kion546.com

Israeli minister sees opportunity at UN climate conference

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s new environmental protection minister has set some ambitious goals: Tamar Zandberg believes she can use her office to play an important role in the global battle against climate change while also promoting peace in the volatile Middle East. Zandberg laid out her agenda in an interview with The Associated Press ahead of the upcoming U.N. climate conference in Glasgow. Zandberg says that Israel, despite its small size and struggles to meet a global zero-emissions target, could be a key player because of its expertise in green technologies. She also says shared environmental concerns provide an important opportunity for cooperation with the Palestinians and Israel’s other Arab neighbors.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Horace Greeley
Person
Annie Dillard
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Herman Melville
Person
Shakespeare
The Independent

Faith groups fight against climate change ahead of UN summit

On a boat ride along a bayou that shares the name of his Native American tribe, Donald Dardar points to a cross marking his ancestors’ south Louisiana burial ground — a place he fears will disappear. He points to the partly submerged stumps of oak trees killed by salt water on land where he rode horses as a kid, and to his mother’s home, gutted by Hurricane Ida He and his wife have a mission: protecting Pointe-aux-Chenes and other communities at risk in a state that loses about a football field's worth of wetlands every 100 minutes.For...
ENVIRONMENT
umn.edu

UN Climate Change Conference (COP26)

The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) is scheduled for October 31 through November 12 in Glasgow, Scotland. COP26 will bring countries together to discuss their plans to address climate change over the coming decade. University of Minnesota climate science experts Jessica Hellmann and Heidi Roop are...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

World leaders urged to 'save humanity' at climate summit

Queen Elizabeth II on Monday called on world leaders to act together to tackle climate change at the end of the first day of the COP26 summit in Glasgow. In a video message sent to the conference, she added her voice to a succession of world leaders stressing the urgency of the crisis. But as the summit got under way, several observers said that so far, there had been more talk than action. "If the world pollution situation is not critical at the moment, it is as certain as anything can be that the situation will become increasingly intolerable within a very short time...," said the queen.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#The Black Cook Fleece#Danish#New York Tribune
PennLive.com

4 key issues to watch as world leaders prepare for the Glasgow climate summit | Opinion

Glasgow sits proudly on the banks of the river Clyde, once the heart of Scotland’s industrial glory and now a launchpad for its green energy transition. It’s a fitting host for the United Nations’ climate conference, COP26, where world leaders will be discussing how their countries will reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that are driving climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

World leaders dial up ‘doomsday’ warning to kick-start climate talks at summit

World leaders turned up the heat and resorted to end-of-the-world rhetoric Monday in an attempt to bring new urgency to sputtering international climate negotiations. The metaphors were dramatic and mixed at the start of the talks, known as COP26. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described global warming as “a doomsday device” strapped to humanity. United Nations Secretary-General […]
ENVIRONMENT
Shore News Network

Russia, China Leaders Total No-Shows At UN Climate Conference

The leaders of Russia and China plan to give the United Nations climate conference the cold shoulder despite being among the biggest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world. Russia and China, which account for about 35% of global greenhouse gas emissions, have largely backed out of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in the U.K. where leaders hope to produce an ambitious agreement on fighting climate change. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to deliver a recorded video message to the summit while Chinese President Xi Jinping opted to give a written statement.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
United Nations
WOKV

Now the real negotiations begin at UN climate conference

GLASGOW, Scotland — (AP) — The princes, presidents and prime ministers have left, and now the real mask-to-mask climate negotiations start. For the next 10 days, maybe more, the professional diplomats at the crowded United Nations climate conference must convert marching orders left by their heads of government into compromises and agreements. The talks happen in a limited number of meeting rooms in Glasgow, with a Friday, Nov. 12, deadline and a record long agenda listing 104 items that must be settled.
ENVIRONMENT
Antelope Valley Press

Leaders launch UN climate summit

GLASGOW, Scotland — A crucial UN climate summit opened, Sunday, amid papal appeals for prayers and activists’ demands for action, kicking off two weeks of intense diplomatic negotiations by almost 200 countries aimed at slowing intensifying global warming and adapting to the climate damage already underway. As UN officials gaveled...
ENVIRONMENT
whmi.com

COP26 updates: Climate conference continues after world leaders leave Glasgow

(GLASGOW, Scotland) -- Leaders from nearly every country in the world have converged upon Glasgow, Scotland, for COP26, the United Nations Climate Change Conference that experts are touting as the most important environmental summit in history. The conference, delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was designed as...
ENVIRONMENT
WREG

Over 100 countries vow to end deforestation at climate talks

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — More than 100 countries pledged Tuesday to end deforestation in the coming decade — a promise that experts say would be critical to limiting climate change but one that has been made and broken before. Britain hailed the commitment as the first big achievement of the U.N. climate conference known as COP26 taking […]
ENVIRONMENT
wearebreakingnews.com

UN Climate Summit Begins In Glasgow

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) – The United Nations climate summit in Glasgow officially began on Sunday and kicked off two weeks of intense diplomatic negotiations among nearly 200 countries on how to combat the common challenge of global warming. Delegations addressed a number of procedural issues before leaders from around the...
ENVIRONMENT
NME

Billie Eilish calls for “urgent action” from world leaders ahead of UN climate change conference

Billie Eilish has called for “urgent, urgent action” on climate change ahead of COP26, the United Nations’ upcoming conference on the topic in Glasgow. The conference is set to run between October 31 and November 12, and is aiming to “bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on climate change”.
CELEBRITIES
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy