San Diego County, CA

County Health Officials Report 687 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 More Virus Deaths

By Elizabeth Ireland
 5 days ago
A San Diego Fire-Rescue paramedic vaccinates a San Diego resident. Photo via @SDFD Twitter

San Diego County public health officials Friday reported 687 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional virus-related deaths.

Friday’s data brought the county’s cumulative coronavirus case total to 370,488 since the pandemic began. The death toll is now 4,218, according to the county.

There were 288 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county on Friday, an increase of six from Thursday. Of these, 83 people were in intensive care units, a decrease of three from Thursday, according to state figures.

On the vaccine front, the number of county residents who have received at least one shot is now nearly 2.53 million — 90.2% of residents 12 and older. More than 2.28 million, or 81.5% of that cohort, are fully vaccinated.

A total of 19,052 new tests were reported to the county on Friday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 3.3%, according to the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency.

City News Service contributed to this article.

