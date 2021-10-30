CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

FFA Convention participants help fight hunger in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Along with participating in the National FFA Convention, students spent Friday building mini-pantries that will go to Indiana communities to help feed those in need.

More than a hundred of the small pantries were assembled, and will be placed in Marion County and other surrounding counties.

The goal is to get them into areas where there is a pressing need for food access.

“I’m very humbled and just mind boggled about the creativity that our students have demonstrated here. They’ve been so thoughtful about what they’re putting on there as well,” said Michele Sullivan, senior manager of local engagement with the National FFA Organization. “They understand that these kids are coming from different states but they know that they’re going to stay here, and so they’re trying to leave a little bit of their own legacy there which I think is fantastic.”

Butler University’s student-run farm helping solve food insecurity in Indianapolis

Local companies and businesses can request their own pantry. However, anyone who applies should understand what involved with these pantries.

“We’ll work with that group or individual to make sure that they’re being placed in areas of high need, and to make sure they have a plan to maintain that,” explained Sullivan. “The individuals or organizations that request them will be adopting them, and part of that adoption will be giving them a step by step plan to make sure that they are filled.”

50,000+ expected for FFA Convention; several changes to this year’s event

Anyone who wants to, can add to the pantries with their own food and canned goods.

If you or your organization would like to request one of the pantries, you can find the application by clicking here.

