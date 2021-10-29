CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
roselawgroupreporter.com

Howard Hughes Corp. pays $600M for Douglas Ranch in Buckeye

The Howard Hughes Corp. (NYSE: HHC) has plopped down $600 million for the proposed 37,000-acre Douglas Ranch master-planned community in Buckeye. The proposed development — 35 miles from downtown Phoenix on the west side of the White Tank Mountains — is expected to have 100,000 homes, 300,000 residents and 55 million square feet of commercial development.
BUCKEYE, AZ
The Motley Fool

Howard Hughes Corporation: A Real-Life Version of SimCity

Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) isn't your typical commercial real estate developer. The company controls massive amounts of land and uses it to create demand for commercial assets in ways other developers cannot. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Oct. 1, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel sits down with Howard Hughes' CEO, David O'Reilly, to learn about some of the master-planned communities in the company's portfolio.
COLUMBIA, MD
bizjournals

Howard Hughes Corp. perpetuates Ward legacy, history with Ward Village

The Ward Village we see today is vibrant, full of public art, green space, residences for kamaʻāina, local shops and boutiques and a variety of mouth-watering eateries. But what many may not know is that the 60-acre master-planned community was inspired by the area’s rich history and the family that lived there over a century ago.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Hughes
Business Insider

The Howard Hughes Corporation® Appoints Heath Melton As President Of Phoenix Region

In his previous role as Executive Vice President of Master Planned Communities in the Houston Region, Mr. Melton was responsible for residential planning and development of HHC's three highly acclaimed MPCs in Texas: The Woodlands®, Bridgeland® and The Woodlands Hills®. "We are fortunate to have Heath's leadership and experience at...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Jc
8 News Now

Taste of Red Rock

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)-Red Rock Lifestyle magazine is cooking up an event with local Chefs with all proceeds going to Three Squares Food Bank.
SPORTS
8 News Now

Potted Potter Fun

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Potted Potter, The Harry Potter Parody is celebrating its 500th performance. Check out the interview with the creators in the video above.
ANIMALS
Deadline

Callum Turner To Star In George Clooney And Grant Heslov’s ‘Boys In The Boat’ Adaptation For MGM

EXCLUSIVE: Even with his latest film The Tender Bar gearing up its awards-season campaign, George Clooney’s next film is gaining momentum. The Oscar winner has tapped Callum Turner to star in The Boys in the Boat from MGM and Smokehouse Pictures, with Clooney and his Smokehouse partner Grant Heslov co-directing. Mark L. Smith adapted the screenplay with Chris Weitz penning a previous draft. Based on No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Daniel James Brown’s 2013 novel The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, the pic will tell the triumphant underdog...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sports
Variety

Katie Holmes Directing, Co-Writing, Producing and Starring in ‘Rare Objects’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Katie Holmes has found her next project. The “Dawson’s Creek” and “Wonder Boys” actress will star in “Rare Objects,” in addition to directing, producing and co-writing the adaptation of Kathleen Tessaro’s novel of the same name. Production on the film has started in New York with Yale Productions and Holmes’ Lafayette Pictures producing the movie. Phaedon Papadopoulos co-wrote the script. The film is also produced by Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Jesse Korman of Lafayette Pictures/Yale Productions with Shaun Sanghani of SSS Entertainment. Mark Maxey is also a producer. “Rare Objects” tells the story of a young woman with a traumatic past...
MOVIES
pdjnews.com

Howard Hughes’s “Spruce Goose” flies

The Hughes Flying Boat—at one time the largest aircraft ever built—is piloted by designer Howard Hughes on its first and only flight. Built with laminated birch and spruce (hence the nickname the Spruce Goose) the massive wooden aircraft had a wingspan longer than a football field and was designed to carry more than 700 men to battle. Howard Hughes was a successful Hollywood movie producer when…
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
8 News Now

8 News Now

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
724K+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy