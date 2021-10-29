CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse Farmers market preps to move inside after a successful outdoor season

By Kade Overton
 5 days ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — It’s the end of the season for the La Crosse Outdoor Farmers Market.

Market-goers are getting their last bit of shopping in before the farmers market wraps up.

The market has a little bit of everything from scones and flowers to pumpkins and pies.

The market didn’t end Friday night; the last farmers market at Cameron Park will be Saturday morning, after which it will move inside.

FThis year was about getting back to normal for the market.

“We were able to have music back, last year we didn’t have any music because we wanted to keep it to shopping only, but with vaccines coming out and everything we kind of turned this year back into an event where families could come, hang out in the grass, eat your food,” said market manager Maddie Makinster.

Despite many pandemic-related challenges, the farmers market was able to stay open for the entire summer.

“I think we’re really lucky being able to be outside when people feel a little safer to come shop here because we have that great airflow with the wind and everything so we were able to sustain throughout the year,” said Makinster.

It was nice to be a little more back to normal, Makinster said.

“We had a really good community outturn this year, so it was pretty exciting to see that. Our numbers were honestly pretty similar to last year, but people were able to linger a little longer and feel a little safer being here.”

The indoor market begins next week, with 23 vendors ready to go from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, in the Radisson Center Ballroom.

The indoor market is a little bit different because there isn’t as much produce being sold but a lot more bakery items and homemade crafts, Makinster said.

