Steve Breen's cartoon caption contest for Oct. 29, 2021

A student flies above the adults this week! Congrats to Charlotte Young, a rare seventh grade winner. She will receive Steve Breen’s signed original in the mail. Thanks to all those who participated. The art for next week’s contest is below.

Winner

“Is this what Spirit Airlines has come to?” Charlotte Young, seventh grade, Correia Middle School

Finalists

“Should we tell him that his zipper is down?” Jeff Marks, La Jolla

“Shaun White’s newest trick at the 2050 X Games!” Charlie Nelson, San Diego

“Jumping Jack Flash, he forgot his mask!” Jennifer Roberts, North Park

“Superman he ain’t.” Dean Lachman, Poway

“Yes, but can he walk on water?” Michele Lagoy, San Diego

“He’s been high as a kite since I said yes.” Dee Heslar, Phoenix

“I just don’t get it ... he used to be so down-to-earth.” Gene Basye, San Diego

“Those new Air Jordans look more like dad-shoes.” Deborah Attwood, Kensington

“Look, it’s Average Man!” David Schmiedeberg, Mira Mesa

“After developing the first invisible magic carpet ride, he’s next going to tackle male pattern baldness.” Ray Rull, Torrey Hills

“Get back in line for toilet paper!” Merrick Marino, San Diego

“People will do anything to get to the front to buy the latest iPhone!” Thom McKenzie, San Diego

“Elon Musk has taken it next level!” Lisa George, Rancho Peñasquitos

“There goes Mr. Wallenda jumping the line again!” Alex Perriello, Carlsbad

“He’s taking social distancing to new heights.” Patrick Russell, Point Loma

K-12

“It’s a bird, it’s a plane ... it’s Bob.” Summer Wooden, seventh grade, Correia Middle School

“I knew gingers were magical.” Sophie Santana, seventh grade, Correia Middle School

“Stuff like that only happens in cartoons!” Noel Allen, eighth grade, Correia Middle School

“Where are you going, Gary?” Porter Silsbee, fifth grade, L.R. Green Elementary School

Next Week

To enter, email your submissions to cartooncontest@sduniontribune.com by 10 a.m. Tuesday. Please limit your captions to three and keep ’em brief. Good luck and stay healthy!





