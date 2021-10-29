Philadelphia Police Identify Officer Shot In Overbrook As Julian Jones

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities on Friday identified the Philadelphia police officer shot in Overbrook earlier this week. Investigators say Officer Julian Jones was attacked with a hammer by 31-year-old Koffi Dzima.

It happened at a home on Overbrook Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Dzima knocked Jones down and was standing over him when Jones and another officer, Cindy Williams-Dorin, started shooting. Jones was shot in the leg and the suspect was killed.

Both officers are on administrative duty until internal affairs complete their investigation.