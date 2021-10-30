The next pandemic: Experts say now is the time to prepare for another potential outbreak

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Medical experts say the time to prepare for the next potential pandemic is right now.

A new report released Friday by the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security, along with the Council on Foreign Relations, outlines what can be done now to improve vaccine supply and distribution in the future.

The report, titled “Navigating the World that COVID-19 made,” reveals some of the successes and failures of the global COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Now, researchers are offering ways the system can improve.

Researchers say, initially, there was a “me first” approach for sharing vaccines globally.

They say most low and middle-income countries haven’t been able to access a sufficient supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

Moving forward, the report says we should continue studying vaccine candidates through additional clinical trials. The experts say such a move could help develop future vaccines in even less time.

Researchers also suggest creating more vaccine manufacturing capacity in poorer countries, giving them a fair chance at getting vaccines at the same pace as high-income areas like the United States and Europe.

The report also suggests more plans for community engagement about vaccines

