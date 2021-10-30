CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The next pandemic: Experts say now is the time to prepare for another potential outbreak

By Kirstin Garriss, CMG Washington News Bureau
 5 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Medical experts say the time to prepare for the next potential pandemic is right now.

A new report released Friday by the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security, along with the Council on Foreign Relations, outlines what can be done now to improve vaccine supply and distribution in the future.

The report, titled “Navigating the World that COVID-19 made,” reveals some of the successes and failures of the global COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Now, researchers are offering ways the system can improve.

Researchers say, initially, there was a “me first” approach for sharing vaccines globally.

They say most low and middle-income countries haven’t been able to access a sufficient supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

Moving forward, the report says we should continue studying vaccine candidates through additional clinical trials. The experts say such a move could help develop future vaccines in even less time.

Researchers also suggest creating more vaccine manufacturing capacity in poorer countries, giving them a fair chance at getting vaccines at the same pace as high-income areas like the United States and Europe.

The report also suggests more plans for community engagement about vaccines

Comments / 122

SurfsUp
4d ago

Now we have to get used to it just because Biden keeps bringing the most unhealthy illegals into the country that we now have to support.

Reply(8)
57
Starlene
4d ago

Still beating a dead horse, GIVE IT UP!!! Does the media have anything else to talk about? There are so much in the world that need attention, talk about the destruction Joey is causing, this has to be the longest lasting scamdemic ever!!!

Reply
38
Bowser97
4d ago

I'm sure they will release something new for another "Dark Winter" and mail-in ballots. They can KMA!!!

Reply(5)
40
