Louisiana prides itself on being the most unique state in the country. From our amazing cuisine to our unmatched hunting and fishing, there is no place in this country as wonderful as Louisiana. Our state’s tax system, however, is a much different story. While it is unique, it is neither amazing nor wonderful. In fact, Louisiana’s current tax system is a factor that drives Louisianans to other states, away from our notable culture. Like anything else that is disruptive to our state, there is no time like the present to begin taking the necessary steps to course correct.

