Blizzard Entertainment has revealed that the Diablo Immortal Necromancer class is finally getting added to the upcoming closed beta. In the previous closed-alpha test of the game, there was one class that was missing in the roster and that was the Necromancer. In the recent Media Pre-Brief that Sirus Gaming attended, Blizzard’s Production Director, Caleb Arseneaux, revealed that in the closed-beta, testers will be able to try out the fan-favorite Necromancer. They will be able to reanimate corpses to create an army of the dead and attack with close or long range weapons, inflict curses and pestilence on their enemies.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO