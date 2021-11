Editor’s note: Sliwa conceded the race around 9:45 p.m. after Democrat Eric Adams was projected as the winner. NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Curtis Sliwa walked into Frank McCourt High School to vote Tuesday on the Upper West Side, but the Republican candidate was not happy with the process. “First, they kept Gizmo out,” he told reporters. Gizmo is Sliwa’s 4-week-old cat. That was one of three problems the Guardian Angels founder faced. He was asked to remove his campaign jacket, as required by law, and his ballot got stuck in the scanner. “They said we had to take the jackets off,” he said. “Now,...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO