Supreme Court declines to block Maine vaccine mandate

By DAVID SHARP, JESSICA GRESKO - Associated Press
Norman Transcript
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected an emergency appeal from health care workers in Maine to block a vaccine mandate that went into effect Friday. Three conservative justices noted their dissents. The state is not offering a religious exemption to hospital and nursing home workers who risk losing their...

