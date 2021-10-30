Police arrest second man in connection with fatal shooting

Luiz M. Perlera, 18, of Lunenberg, was charged with being an accessory after the fact in connection with the fatal shooting of Craig McDonald, 20, of Randolph, according to the statement.

Revere and Second Streets, Everett

EVERETT — Officials say they’ve arrested a second man in connection with a fatal shooting in Everett on Oct. 22, according to a statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Chief of Police Steve Mazzie.

Luiz M. Perlera, 18, of Lunenberg, was charged with being an accessory after the fact in connection with the fatal shooting of Craig McDonald, 20, of Randolph, according to the statement.

Judge William Farrell ordered Perlera held on $50,000 cash bail and ordered the defendant to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet, remain under house arrest, and stay away from and have no contact with any witnesses, according to the statement.

Officials say the preliminary investigation suggests that on the night of the shooting, Craig McDonald was with two friends sitting in a parked car near Revere and Second streets when Michael Stanton Jr., 19, of Chelsea, allegedly approached the driver’s side window and fired a gun at McDonald, striking him, according to the statement.

According to police, Perlera allegedly destroyed items of evidence related to the crime.

Perlera was arrested at his residence without incident on Thursday by the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Task Force.

The prosecutors assigned to this case are Assistant District Attorneys Carrie Spiros and Caitlin Gemmill.