LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns have won seven straight since their season-opening loss at Texas to break back into the Top 25. Now the Cajuns (7-1, 5-0 Sun Belt) aim to validate their new No. 24 ranking against resurgent Georgia State (4-4, 3-1) on Thursday night, knowing that a victory also would clinch a fourth straight Sun Belt West title for Louisiana-Lafayette a spot in the conference title game.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO