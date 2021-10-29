Half of Chiefs fans still see them as Wild Card team

The Kansas City Chiefs added some depth at the running back position on Tuesday afternoon. The Chiefs have reportedly signed running back Elijah McGuire to their practice squad, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Kansas City’s running back depth took a major hit on Sunday. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire went...
The Kansas City Chiefs season has been rocky, to say the least. They don’t look like the same team we’ve seen go to back-to-back Super Bowls. Instead, they look pedestrian. Charles Woodson, legendary NFL safety, shared his thoughts on Patrick Mahomes and the franchise’s 2021 season outlook on Sunday. According...
While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has apologized after he came under fire for a TikTok he recorded during Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team. Jackson, 21, issued a statement on Twitter apologizing after he posted a video of himself dancing on what appeared...
As if a blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans was not enough headache for the Kansas City Chiefs, the team also lost quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter after he was hit in the head. Fortunately, though, head coach Andy Reid gave an update on his injury and noted that Mahomes has been cleared of the concussion protocol.
The Green Bay Packers officially named their starting quarterback for this Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. According to Packers coach Matt LaFleur, it’ll be Jordan Love under-center for Green Bay. “Matt LaFleur confirms Jordan Love will be starting on Sunday for the Packers,” tweeted ESPN’s Field Yates. “In...
In less than a week, football fans will get to see one of the best games of the season as the Green Bay Packers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will travel to Kansas City for a massive showdown against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. While the Chiefs have struggled this season, they opened as the betting favorite.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are doing some soul searching after being dominated Sunday by the new AFC front-runner, the Tennessee Titans. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' was grounded, bottoming out during a touchdown-free 27-3 blowout loss at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. “I think we're...
The Chiefs, a 10 1/2 point favorite, got by the New York Giants 20-17 on Monday Night Football. It was another uneven performance for the Chiefs, who nevertheless improved to 4-4. Next: The Chiefs play host to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Green Bay improved to 7-1 with its...
The Kansas City Chiefs squeaked out a win against the New York Giants, and fans were not happy about it. The Kansas City Chiefs, on paper, are supposed to have no struggles at all against a New York Giants team that only has two wins on the year. Yet, this is the 2021 Chiefs, where the defense is porous and the offense is shockingly underperforming, specifically quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Nothing was going to come easy, and that was evident on Monday night.
From the tightest line of Week 9 to a touchdown boost for the Kansas City Chiefs, the Green Bay Packers’ loss of Aaron Rodgers had a massive impact on the line from oddsmakers Wednesday. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the game. FanDuel moved the line from Kansas...
