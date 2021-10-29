Half of Chiefs fans still see them as Wild Card team

The Kansas City Chiefs squeaked out a win against the New York Giants, and fans were not happy about it. The Kansas City Chiefs, on paper, are supposed to have no struggles at all against a New York Giants team that only has two wins on the year. Yet, this is the 2021 Chiefs, where the defense is porous and the offense is shockingly underperforming, specifically quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Nothing was going to come easy, and that was evident on Monday night.

