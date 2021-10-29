CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Half of Chiefs fans still see them as Wild Card team

By Arrowhead Pride
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Chiefs Have Reportedly Signed A New Running Back

The Kansas City Chiefs added some depth at the running back position on Tuesday afternoon. The Chiefs have reportedly signed running back Elijah McGuire to their practice squad, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Kansas City’s running back depth took a major hit on Sunday. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire went...
NFL
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Says Chiefs vs. Packers Will Have Notable Guest

In less than a week, football fans will get to see one of the best games of the season as the Green Bay Packers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will travel to Kansas City for a massive showdown against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. While the Chiefs have struggled this season, they opened as the betting favorite.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Card#Titans#American Football#Sb Nation Reacts#Kansas City Chiefs
kshb.com

Inconsistent Chiefs still searching for team identity in 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are doing some soul searching after being dominated Sunday by the new AFC front-runner, the Tennessee Titans. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' was grounded, bottoming out during a touchdown-free 27-3 blowout loss at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. “I think we're...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Chiefs fans not happy with team’s narrow win over Giants

The Kansas City Chiefs squeaked out a win against the New York Giants, and fans were not happy about it. The Kansas City Chiefs, on paper, are supposed to have no struggles at all against a New York Giants team that only has two wins on the year. Yet, this is the 2021 Chiefs, where the defense is porous and the offense is shockingly underperforming, specifically quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Nothing was going to come easy, and that was evident on Monday night.
NFL
Field Level Media

No Aaron Rodgers? Packers now big underdogs at Chiefs

From the tightest line of Week 9 to a touchdown boost for the Kansas City Chiefs, the Green Bay Packers’ loss of Aaron Rodgers had a massive impact on the line from oddsmakers Wednesday. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the game. FanDuel moved the line from Kansas...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy