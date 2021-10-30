49ers' Maurice Hurst: Out again

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- After a three-week hiatus, Jimmy Garoppolo is set to return as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback on Sunday night. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Garoppolo's right calf has healed enough for him to start against the Indianapolis Colts. That announcement came after Garoppolo returned to practice on Monday and took most of the reps the rest of the week.
The San Francisco 49ers are getting healthier. Kind of. There are still several missing pieces, like All-Pro tight end George Kittle. But some other pieces are scheduled to return soon.
The San Francisco 49ers will be without defensive tackle Maurice Hurst for an extended time. He was seen leaving the team's facilities on crutches and with his foot in an orthopedic book, per Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group.
SANTA CLARA — Of all games for the 49ers to be down two of their best defensive tackles, what an ironic twist that it will be Sunday night when they host former team captain DeForest Buckner and the Indianapolis Colts. Not only will the 49ers be without Javon Kinlaw —...
Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys earned a big win over the New England Patriots to move to 5-1 on the season. Unfortunately, the team received some bad news earlier this afternoon. Police arrested veteran safety Damontae Kazee early Tuesday and charged him with a DWI, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News.
It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
Running back Derrick Henry suffered a scary foot injury in the Tennessee Titans’ 34-31 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and is set to undergo surgery on Tuesday. While it was initially believed that it could be season-ending, there’s optimism that he will be back before 2021 is done. Via Ian Rapoport:
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis has found a new job. Lewis and Jeff Fisher have been selected to lead the National and American teams for the 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The 10th annual game will take place on Jan. 29, 2022 at the Rose Bowl in California. It will be the 10th edition of the postseason all-star game featuring draft-eligible college football players.
Just over a year ago, HBO’s Hard Knocks featured the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers – but it wasn’t a football player that stole the show. That role belonged to model Christen Harper, who captured the audience’s attention. The girlfriend of former Rams quarterback Jared Goff, Harper made a lasting impression on fans and has since taken over the modeling world.
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is poised to miss his second consecutive game this weekend amid health concerns. Sanders did not coach Jackson State’s win against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, and is expected to miss this Saturday’s contest against Mississippi Valley State, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Sanders is still recovering from foot surgery in September, and is now hospitalized in a Jackson-area hospital due to an unspecified illness.
NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
Since being released by the New England Patriots at the end of training camp, quarterback Cam Newton has not been signed by another team. Newton remains on the open market, and his former Carolina Panthers teammate Tre Boston thinks that’s a problem. Boston stuck up for Newton on Twitter today, after an incredibly successful weekend for backup quarterbacks in the NFL.
Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram was traded to the Chiefs on Tuesday in return for a sixth-round draft pick ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Steelers had just signed 32-year-old Ingram in the offseason. What sparked the trade, though, was Ingram reportedly wanting more playing time on the Steelers. Through seven games, he was only a starting player in one Steelers game and he played in six total games.
An NFC South reunion for free agent quarterback Cam Newton does not appear to be in the works. The New Orleans Saints have lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to what is believed to be a “significant” knee injury. Winston exited Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a tough-looking leg injury. He reportedly underwent tests at a local hospital and head coach Sean Payton told reporters that the injury is believed to be serious.
