CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Cold Front Brings In Chilly Temperatures For Halloween

By Meteorologist Lauren Whitney
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cYVqx_0ch7iEeY00

A spooky Halloween forecast is shaping up across Colorado. A beautiful, unseasonably warm Friday kicked off the weekend. The mid-70s are going to be a distant memory for some time once we hit Sunday.

A cold front will make it’s way through Colorado on Saturday. This will bring more wind to the state and slightly cooler temperatures. Overall, it’s a transition day with pretty nice conditions. The bigger temperature drop and chance for moisture arrives behind on the front on Sunday.

We will drop to the mid to upper 40s on Sunday in the Denver area. We have the chance for rain starting in the mid to late afternoon, with northern Colorado possibly seeing rain a bit earlier. The mountains will be in for snow starting in the afternoon as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40K2By_0ch7iEeY00

Temperatures will be chilly for Trick-or-Treating, from the high country to the plains. Denver will be in the low 40s to upper 30s during candy time. There will be a chance for some light, chilly rain as well. If you’re in the northern and central mountains, the chance for snow will definitely be around as well for trick-or-treating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TycIH_0ch7iEeY00

Denver may see a rain/snow mix on Sunday into Monday. It’s possible that it fully changes over to snow, which would be our first snow of the season for Denver. If it doesn’t happen then, more moisture chances come in early next week that could mean the first snow for Denver. Next week will stay fairly cool with plenty of upper 40s and low 50s all week.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Coldest Temperatures So Far This Season Early Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Wednesday will start with the coldest temperatures so far this season. Most locations will be in the 20s under a mostly clear sky on Tuesday morning. Highs on Tuesday will rebound to only the mid-40s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Another chilly day is expected for Thursday with 20s and 30s in the morning, and upper 40s in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Southerly winds return by Friday, allowing for highs to return to the 50s. Temperatures will slowly increase this weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s. Upper 50s are expected by Monday. (Credit: CBS 2) Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low 29. Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 45. Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 48.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Weather#Temperature#Northern Colorado
cw39.com

Cold front brings showers & storms to SE Texas TODAY

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) A change in the weather is right on our doorstep, with a cold front expected to slowly cross the area Wednesday through Thursday. Rain chances will gradually overspread the area and slowly increase through the day, with an expectation of widespread rain near the front scraping across the area Wednesday afternoon into tonight.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Halloween
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio weather: More rounds of lake effect wintry mix ahead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cold air from the north, along with moisture, is enough to support more rounds of lake effect precipitation today. The steering wind today goes from northwest to west. The best risk of a winter mix will be along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland. Travel could...
CLEVELAND, OH
fox26houston.com

Cold front bringing cool temps & rain today

A cold front will bring rainy and cooler weather across the area this afternoon and evening. Temperatures should fall into the 50s and 60s by late today and remain stuck in the 50s all the way through Thursday with lingering showers. A sunny, cool and dry pattern follows for Friday through early next week.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Sunny And Cold Day Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– A sunny and cold day is ahead. Beautiful day from start to finish but cold. Temperatures only reach the middle 40s by afternoon. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/0CVKwga22n — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) November 3, 2021 Wednesday’s temperatures will be in the low 40s by the afternoon. By Friday, temperatures reach the 50s as sunny skies continue. Starting Sunday, temperatures reach the 60s.
CHICAGO, IL
KTAL

A cold front will bring rain and winter temperatures today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The temperature roller coaster will hit its first big dip today, as it will be an unseasonably cold and also a rainy day. High temperatures will come in almost 20 degrees below average, so grab a jacket and umbrella if you’re going outside. The rain will...
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Showers Likely Ahead Of Cold Front

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After a very wet, messy and cloudy Tuesday, South Florida enjoyed a dry start to Wednesday. However, some showers will be possible across the Keys later and stray showers may move in across parts of Broward and Miami-Dade County. But the rain chance will be low as compared to Tuesday. It’s been a milder start with mid to upper 70s and with more sunshine expected today, highs will climb to the low 80s this afternoon. King Tides return Wednesday and there will be the potential for saltwater coastal flooding around high tide times.  The next high tide takes place around 7AM...
MIAMI, FL
Dallas News

‘Wet, chilly, gray’: Rain, cold temperatures make for hazardous roadways Wednesday

Wet and cold conditions made for slick and hazardous roadways Wednesday morning as a batch of rain pushed through North and Central Texas. Widespread rainfall was forecast throughout the region Wednesday and thunder and lightning strikes hit downtown Dallas as early as 7 a.m. By Wednesday afternoon, the downpours turned into a steady drizzle. Thursday looks cold and cloudy — but rain free.
DALLAS, TX
Cleveland.com

Isolated morning snow showers: Northeast Ohio’s Thursday weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Get ready for another chilly day on Thursday. The National Weather Service’s forecast is again calling for highs in the low 40s with light winds and a chance for some areas to see isolated snow showers before noon. Skies will see some clearing afterwards with partly sunny conditions likely the rest of the day. Overnight lows could fall below freezing, so make sure to take precautions with any vulnerable outdoor plants. For Friday, expect highs to climb back into the upper 40s with more sunshine.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
33K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy