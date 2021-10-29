Denver Weather: Cold Front Brings In Chilly Temperatures For Halloween

A spooky Halloween forecast is shaping up across Colorado. A beautiful, unseasonably warm Friday kicked off the weekend. The mid-70s are going to be a distant memory for some time once we hit Sunday.

A cold front will make it’s way through Colorado on Saturday. This will bring more wind to the state and slightly cooler temperatures. Overall, it’s a transition day with pretty nice conditions. The bigger temperature drop and chance for moisture arrives behind on the front on Sunday.

We will drop to the mid to upper 40s on Sunday in the Denver area. We have the chance for rain starting in the mid to late afternoon, with northern Colorado possibly seeing rain a bit earlier. The mountains will be in for snow starting in the afternoon as well.

Temperatures will be chilly for Trick-or-Treating, from the high country to the plains. Denver will be in the low 40s to upper 30s during candy time. There will be a chance for some light, chilly rain as well. If you’re in the northern and central mountains, the chance for snow will definitely be around as well for trick-or-treating.

Denver may see a rain/snow mix on Sunday into Monday. It’s possible that it fully changes over to snow, which would be our first snow of the season for Denver. If it doesn’t happen then, more moisture chances come in early next week that could mean the first snow for Denver. Next week will stay fairly cool with plenty of upper 40s and low 50s all week.