Merced County, CA

Body found in dairy lagoon in Merced County, deputies investigating as suspicious death

ABC30 Central Valley
 5 days ago

An investigation is underway after Merced County deputies say a body was found Friday.

Deputies were called to check on a possible body spotted in a dairy lagoon on Worden Avenue near Highway 99, west of Le Grand.

Divers from the Merced County Sheriff's Office Water Rescue and Recovery team were able to recover the body. A Cal Fire hazardous material team then helped decontaminate them.

Authorities said the person who died was a male, but they are not releasing any other details as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff's Office.

NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fresno, CA
