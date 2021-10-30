CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No parking zones on parts of Van Buren Street on the week of Nov. 1

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 5 days ago
The city's Department of Public Works (DPW) is instituting temporary no parking zones on Van Buren Street the week of Nov.1, while a restriping project on the street is being completed. The street is being reconfigured from Kilbourn Avenue to the Holton Street Viaduct, due to concerns about speeding and pedestrian safety.

The temporary no parking zones will be implemented on two-to-three portions of the street at a time in daytime. The blocks will be lifted as soon as restriping is complete.

The project will reduce Van Buren Street from having two lanes in each direction to one lane in each direction, a change that the DPW says will improve safety and comfort. Further improvements to the street are also being considered at this time.

