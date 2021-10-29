CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stern judge among key players in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, an 18-year-old Illinois man accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

Prosecutors say Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz.

Rittenhouse faces multiple charges, including two homicide counts.

The judge in the case, Bruce Schroeder, is known for his tough sentences. The head prosecutor, Attorney Thomas Binger, is considered a “skilled” lawyer and a “hard worker.”

Leading the defense is tough-talking attorney Mark Richards. The trial is expected to last two or three weeks.

